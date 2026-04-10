D&D rival Pathfinder offers hefty 93% discount on RPG books worth $658

D&D rival Pathfinder has teamed up with Humble Bundle once again. These deals are always cause for celebration for TTRPG lovers, because they offer stacks of timely, top-quality books for Pathfinder 2e. This time, we're getting 41 books: a six-part adventure path, core rulebooks, entries in the Lost Omens series, and all manner of extras. That's $658 worth of books available for $45 - a steep 93% discount.

It's worth noting that this $45 deal includes a single hardcover book along with the usual army of PDFs. Said book is NPC Core, an essential book for Pathfinder GMs. If you only want digital goodies, however, you can pay $30 for the remaining 40 items. You'll still get the NPC Core, but in PDF form.

Speaking of essential rulebooks, this bundle includes literally everything you'd need to start playing Pathfinder - good news for anyone more familiar with DnD classes and DnD races. The Bundle at the Center of the World includes both second edition Player Cores, the GM Core, the Monster Core, and the Beginner Box.

After you've studied these thoroughly, you can start playing the bundle's six-part Agents of Edgewatch Adventure. There are also several official organized play scenarios that give you more pre-written material to work with.

For GMs who want to create their own stories, the bundle also offers several Lost Omens books. These focus on different parts of Pathfinder's official setting. The ones on offer here are pretty logically named: Grand Bazaar and Absalom: City of Lost Omens both cover key locations, while the Pathfinder Society Guide can tell you more about Golarion's most popular adventuring organization.

Beyond this, most of the bundle is made up of accessories: GM screens, generic maps, and the like. It's a lot of content, and speaking from experience, the quality of Pathfinder books is often high. You can see the details of the bundle here. Or, if you'd like to talk more about the best tabletop RPGs, join us for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.