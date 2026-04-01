Exclusive: D&D rival Pathfinder leads new printable mini range with the mighty Mirage Dragon

On April 2nd, Pathfinder publisher Paizo launches a new mini printing initiative. Through Paizo Printables, the Dungeons and Dragons rival will release monthly miniature STLs based on its most iconic creatures (and its most niche little guys). I recently caught up with associate publisher Thurston Hillman to take an early look at the centerpiece model of the project launch.

Meet the majestic Mirage Dragon. Long-time Pathfinder players will recognize this scaly boi from the front cover of the tabletop RPG's latest GM Core. For the unfamiliar, Hillman describes the beast as "one of the OGs of the new dragons" that were overhauled as Pathfinder moved away from its D&D OGL origins.

These are illusion-loving dragons, "and they're one of the neatest in terms of color". While you'd usually expect to see them decked out in iridescent purples and greens, Hillman says Paizo is hyped to see the community get creative with an official mini. "We're really excited to see how people will paint this", he tells me.

The Mirage Dragon is the centerpiece of a welcome pack containing 28 mini files. Eight of these you'll recognize as star characters from the Player Core. There's also three extra dragons, and Hillman says "we're going to do more dragons" in future. Paizo Printables allows Paizo to create "stuff we normally wouldn't get the opportunity to do, so we're very excited on that front".

This isn't just limited to miniatures, either. The welcome pack features two PDFs of additional content, one of which is dedicated to the Mirage Dragon. At around nine pages long, it'll feature concept art and lore excerpts from the recently released Draconic Codex. Plus, Hillman tells me, it'll feature "a full stat block", "full body art" (see above), and "a page entirely dedicated to tactics".

This gives you a more offensive, "wargaming approach" to combat strategy. It's useful for any GM, but it's extra handy given that Paizo Printables' minis are all compatible with One Page Rules wargames. "It was fun to expand on all the nasty tricks this dragon can pull", Hillman adds.

The welcome pack will also feature digital copies of the Pathfinder Player Core and Beginner Box. Subscribers to the campaign will also receive six or more themed STLs and PDFs. The themes change every three months, with the first focusing on Pathfinder's current metaplot, the Hellfire Crisis. Paizo also promises additional rewards for loyalty to the project. Support tiers range from $5 to $10, with the latter netting you all those themed minis from month to month.

You can learn more when the project launches on April 2. For now, if you want to talk about your favorite TTRPGs, join our Wargamer Discord community. It's the perfect place to share 'oohs' and 'aahs' when a shiny new mini gets revealed.