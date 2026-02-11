D&D rival Pathfinder announces its own 3D printable wargame minis with One Page Rules

Pathfinder publisher Paizo has revealed a new range of printable miniatures that will be compatible with One Page Rules' Age of Fantasy wargaming engine. From Spring 2026, the D&D rival will release 3D printable STLs of its iconic classes and monsters. A press release from February 10 confirms that the models, crafted by Titan Forge, come with Pathfinder 2e stat blocks, custom encounters, and stats for the Age of Fantasy system.

A 'Paizo Printables' Patreon page says that new STLs will be released each month. "Each quarter, the theme of the season will change", it says, "bringing new creatures, new encounters, and more".

The current theme is 'Hellfire Crisis', which coincides with the Pathfinder meta event of the same name. The Hellfire Crisis sees the nations of Golarion drawn into open conflict, all while trying to keep the forces of hell from taking over the world. Paizo plans to release a rulebook, two adventure paths, a novel, and a season of organized play events as part of the meta event - meaning these printable minis will have plenty of thematic compatibility with this year's products.

These printable minis will be available from the Paizo Printables Patreon and MyMiniFactory. There is currently no information on how much it will cost to subscribe to the series or pick up individual minis à la carte.

