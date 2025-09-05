Grab all of DnD rival Pathfinder's core rulebooks, and more, for 77% off

Pathfinder, Dungeons and Dragons' ultra-crunchy younger sibling, has a stellar sale going on over at Humble Bundle. The recent Pathfinder Primer Bundle includes everything you'd need to start playing the tabletop RPG's second edition. Plus, at just $30, these books come with a shiny 77% discount on their usual value of $438.

If you're completely new to Pathfinder, don't fret. The bundle includes a remastered version of the Pathfinder Beginner Box that can guide you through your first tabletop RPG sessions. After that, you can dive deep into the rules with 2e's Player Core, Player Core 2, GM Core, and Monster Core.

Pathfinder's complex, versatile rules are one of its biggest appeals, but we also adore it for its rich, lovingly crafted settings. This bundle offers you a snapshot of the world of Golarian in the Lost Omens: World Guide and Lost Omens: Highhelm.

Beyond this, most of the bundle is stocked with pre-written adventures. The three Sky King's Tomb books pair perfectly with Lost Omens: Highhelm, as their stories take place in the Highhelm setting - and the Bundle offers a Sky King's Tomb Player's Guide to boot.

Other adventures in the bundle include a 20th anniversary version of Crown of the Kobold King, the original Pathfinder adventure. Also featured are a Fistful of Flowers, where you play as sentient flowers set on ruining a tea party, and Rusthenge, where you'll explore the sinister goings on in ancient ruins.

Beyond adventures and rulebooks, you'll find a trove of digital tools to enhance your games. This includes flip-mats, character sheet packs, and a digital GM screen.

There is also a $45 tier for this bundle, but it only adds one additional book: a hardcover, special edition copy of the Pathfinder Monster Core. According to the Humble Bundle page, only limited copies of this book are available.

