D&D rival Pathfinder just got 3D printable minis, and it could change its business model forever

On April 2, D&D competitor Pathfinder embarked on a new quest. Its publisher launched Paizo Printables, a new subscription service for printable mini files and accompanying TTRPG content. Plus, each mini is compatible with the One Page Rules system, pushing Pathfinder into the world of wargaming.

It's a big project that, if successful, could reshape Paizo's entire business model. Associate publisher Thurston Hillman tells me it's a "very exciting and liberating" endeavor.

Currently, the Paizo Printables page offers two monthly subscription options. The $4.99 option is merely a teaser, offering four models, a demo PDF, and a 25% discount code you can use to buy STL files piecemeal.

If you want the full experience, you'll need to opt for the $9.99 tier. This gets you a complete (and still-expanding) welcome pack of 25 iconic classes and monsters. Plus, you'll access the current monthly, themed pack of six minis and a chunky Mirage Dragon. Digital copies of Pathfinder's Player Core and Beginner Box, as well as a 50% STL discount code, are thrown in as bonuses. Plus, you'll get discounts on the Paizo store and plenty of related tabletop partners.

Hillman tells me the main motive behind the project is accessibility. "We've had great partners like WizKids in the past help us get our products into stores", he says, "but they're a production company. Things have to get shipped, and delays happen." "With STLS, you upload a file and you're good to go!"

Paizo also has more freedom thanks to its printables project. More specifically, it's free to get weird. The welcome pack features plenty of recognizable Pathfinder classes, and more iconic characters are on the way (Looking at you, Queen Abrogail and Amiri the Barbarian). However, Paizo Printables plans to get a lot more niche.

"We can do minis important to our setting that maybe aren't going to have as wide a market appeal", Hillman tells me. Case in point: the first set of themed minis covers the current Hellfire Crisis metaplot, a storyline exclusive to Pathfinder.

After three months, this will change to a "high seas theme" - think pirates and water monsters. "This shows we can pivot in really fun and unique ways", Hillman adds. "The third theme could be equally outlandish."

"We can go off the beaten path with this and do things that are more niche, because people in the STL market are looking for more of that", he continues. "If you search for 'female human fighter', you'll find a billion options, whereas a celestial bird man is a little less widely available." "We can have some fun with this and really cater to our audience."

Hillman even gets to introduce a character from his home game to the throng of mini files. "My favorite little lad is a fungal Leshi by the name of Rain in Cloudy Day", he tells me. "He's just a little guy who likes helping and is associated with the Pathfinder Society."

Beyond minis and digital discounts, Paizo Printables will regularly companion PDFs. These include strategy tips for running the monsters, snippets of lore, additional art, and short adventures to test your new minis out in. Wargaming rules and adventure content means "a lot of what we're putting out there is newer content", Hillman says.

However, in future, Paizo hopes to introduce more exclusive rules content to the platform.

"We would really like to get to a point where, if we have enough people backing this, we could introduce new ancestries in this product", Hillman tells me. "Imagine you get a new ancestry from Paizo Printables in July, and you have six miniatures of that ancestry come out the same day."

"If a new species comes out for the game, you might be like 'cool, that's a really neat rock crab person. I will not have miniatures for that for eight months'. It's such a pain, but we could change that."

"Also, this lets us test rules in a different environment", Hillman adds. "If we can hit certain MyMiniFactory Tribe numbers, we'll start doing actual rules content." That would turn Paizo Printables from an optional cosmetics product to an essential source for day-to-day roleplay. "It has a lot of interesting potential", Hillman says.

"My goal is for people who don't have a 3D printer to want to get in on this", he tells me. "The value is there thanks to those discount codes, and PDFs." "Plus, libraries and local stores are getting 3D printers now!"

"The value is off the scale", Hillman says, "and we haven't even got into the things we're not ready to give details on". Most of these future promises depend on support, however. The MyMiniFactory page does show some fan criticism of the pricing, as well complaints about a few early technical issues. However, Hillman says most of the early reactions were "really, really positive".

You can tell us what you think of Paizo Printables in the Wargamer Discord. Or, if you just want to chat about your favorite tabletop RPGs, we're here for that too.