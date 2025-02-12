DnD rival Pathfinder adds rules for dating the NPCs - Bards, rejoice!

Every good relationship needs a specific number that defines how much a couple loves each other – at least that’s what Pathfinder seems to be saying in its upcoming NPC core sourcebook. Dungeons and Dragons competitor Paizo revealed in a Twitch stream on February 8 that it would introduce a numerical scale to represent how much a recurring NPC loves (or hates) your character.

Pathfinder designer Logan Bonner says the smooch scale (as I like to call it) is part of “a set of additional rules to make using NPCs more engaging and fun”. The section on relationships is designed to measure how recurring NPCs feel about the party. Since it ranges anywhere from ‘bonded’ to ‘vindictive’, Bonner says it’s perfect for a villains-to-lovers story arc. “This covers romantic relationships, but it also covers all close relationships”, he adds.

This section reportedly also features advice on how relationships decay over time. Bonner says that NPCs you grow close with are “accepting of the reality of adventurers and the adventuring life”, so they won’t go totally cold on you if you disappear for six months to save the world. Just make sure you have a cool souvenir ready for them when you return.

Naturally, Paizo has also included tips on “how to roleplay relationships safely and responsibly”. Bonner also adds in the stream’s Q&A that, while there aren’t specific mechanics for polyamorous relationships, they’re still perfectly possible with the new system.

