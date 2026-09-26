Devils may cry in this board game about battling personal demons

Board games aren't usually associated with delving into deep "character study" as a tabletop RPG can. That's not to say board games can't hit those personal notes, but the lack of roleplay may seem like an obstacle. However, roleplay is but one way to explore one's mind. Through thoughtful mechanics and theming, board games have proved time and again their introspective potential.

This upcoming board game seals that. Demonically.

Personal Demons by Judson Cowan is a puzzle board game where you must overcome your inner demons through therapeutic ritual. In a wholesome twist on the occult, players work together to overcome those toxic thoughts dwelling within their mind palace. Personally, I like to imagine DnD classes such as Warlock perform similar rituals to keep their patrons in check.

The game makes use of classic occult accoutrement such as seals, cards and sins for its spatial puzzle mechanics. The gameplay loop revolves around revealing personal demons, accruing sins, and using special abilities to score points against their demons. Every demon has unique abilities, but so does each player depending on their Courage cards. At the end of the game, the player with the most points is celebrated for their progress in battling their demons.

However, the very narrative and mechanics of the game means everyone wins. Even a bad run does not result in death or some other doomed fate. You end the ritual having learned new ways to fight those inner demons next time. Whether solo or as an addition to your couples board games gallery, this is a fantastic game for meditation. The creator makes no secret of how allegorical of therapy the board game is, and that sentiment is why I was so fascinated in the first place.

Therapy is tough. Even as someone who has undergone it in the past and am deeply thankful for it, there was this nagging feeling I "wasn't doing it right." I changed my perspective, and engaged with therapy not as the ultimate fix, but as "tuning up" my mind. Healing takes time, and approaching each session as progress helped greatly with my outlook. That's what this board game manages to get across through its beautiful and clever design.

You can support Personal Demons on Kickstarter.

If you want some more ritual buddies, the Wargamer Discord has several eager occult enthusiasts.