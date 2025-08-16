Swashbuckling indie TTRPG Pirate Borg gets new adventure in Kickstarter campaign

Charming old school TTRPG Pirate Borg is getting a brand new adventure book thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Ravaged by Storms promises a 72-page mythic sandbox adventure designed for Pirate Borg, though it can also be adapted for Old School Revival (OSR) games with ease. The book offers a multi-session campaign framework which takes players through the Death Wind Islands, a sinister piratical setting where three human factions war with each other, as well as the mythical and mysterious Coatl.

For those not in the know, OSR games are renowned for being gritty and punishing affairs, with an emphasis on player choice and delivering (often deadly) consequences for player action. This emphasis on consequences and player agency lends itself exceptionally well to high-seas adventures, allowing players to literally and figuratively chart their own course through the Death Wind Islands.

Those wishing to support the Ravaged by Storms Kickstarter campaign still have plenty of time to do so. Although the fundraiser has amassed ten times its initial goal, backer rewards are very much still available for enterprising TTRPG enjoyers.

Those looking to get their hands on a PDF copy of the book can do so for $16 (£12). Folks looking for a bit more bang for their buck can acquire three adventures (Ravaged by Storms, The Scarlet Coral Citadel Enhanced and Way of the Worm) as PDFs for $20 (£15). Alternatively, if you're in the market for a physical copy of the book, you can back at a $35 (£26) level, which will also net you a map. Lastly, physical copies of the three aforementioned adventures can be acquired by backing at the $56 (£42) level. There are also two backing levels aimed at retailers if you're in the market to order copies en masse.

