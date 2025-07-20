Piratical space opera TTRPG launches promising Kickstarter campaign

A new space opera TTRPG has warped into Kickstarter, boasting a promising campaign and the chance for story-driven, sci-fi swashbuckling.

Cosmic Corsairs from Nerdburger Games promises high adventure and action across the stars. Much like impressive DnD rival Daggerheart, Cosmic Corsairs prides itself on its story-driven approach to game design. Players in Cosmic Corsairs take on the role of enterprising space pirates working to defy a tyrannical regime which rules with an iron fist.

The setting itself seems reminiscent of Guardians of the Galaxy or the pulpier elements of Star Wars, setting the players as plucky underdogs and outsiders. You'll have a detailed star system with ten planets to explore, each thoroughly described in the game's core materials.

As you might expect, interested parties can back the project at a range of levels. For $20 (£14.91), you'll get your hands on a PDF copy of the game. $40 (£29.82) will net you a hardback copy, while $45 (£33.55) will get you access to a PDF of the game and three additional supplements. $70 (£52.19) will score you a hardcover copy of the game and its PDF version, as well as two 20-page softcovers containing a range of adventures and additional content for GMs (in addition to some nifty player handouts). Lastly, the $95 (£70.83) tier will net you all of the above as well as six unique d10s themed around the game and a coin featuring the symbols of the tyrannical Triarchy and the plucky Resistance.

What's perhaps most intriguing about Cosmic Corsairs is its use of numerous mechanics to track and maintain momentum during a session. As you make rolls, you can mark certain tracks which build up powerful resources such as rerolls or special abilities. This approach looks promising, and I can't wait to see the system in action.

