Don’t worry, your Pokémon TCG Live account wasn’t wiped

If you’ve opened up Pokémon TCG Live in the past day or so and discovered that your account appeared completely empty, all your decks, cards, and items gone, then do not panic. According to a locked forum thread made by a member of the Pokémon Company, this is just a visual bug.

“The team is aware of an issue affecting some players where upon logging into the game, the account appears to have been completely reset,” says the first message, posted by user TPCi_CursedSoup on August 28. “Our Team is actively investigating the root cause and a solution. Rest assured, no actual data has been lost; this is purely visual from the account side.”

On the Pokémon TCG’s Twitter thread about the issue, fans mainly seem to be complaining about other bugs they’ve suffered on the client, and the stability of the game compared to Pokémon TCG Online.

Pokémon TCGO was the main way to play the Pokémon TCG digitally for a decade, from its release in 2011 to the time it closed in 2023 to make way for the Pokémon TCG Live release. While players were able to port over their progress and most of their collections, the move to a new game was still quite controversial.

Though it offers a new look, a simpler UI, and provides an easier time for new players, many fans of Online find Live to be an overall downgrade, and lament lost features from the older game. Live seemed to have a somewhat rocky launch in Summer 2023 (or at least, bugs and glitches were commonly spoken about at the time) didn’t help to smooth things over.

