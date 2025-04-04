We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This evil Pokémon Pocket deck forces players to gaze upon cursed Wigglytuff

If you're getting frustrated by lucky Misty or Rocket Grunt flips, just be thankful you've never had to face this Pokémon TCG Pocket deck.

Close up art of the Pokemon Wigglytuff's disturbing art.
Pokémon TCG Pocket 

A Pokémon Pocket player has designed a nefarious deck with the explicit goal of forcing opponents to spend a prolonged amount of time making eye contact with Shining Revelry’s scariest card.

A lot of fuss has been made over the nightmare-inducing effect of the new Wigglytuff full art card, which debuted in the newest Pokémon set. And while I will say it’s not the worst thing I’ve ever seen, the creature is definitely uncanny. Many players seem to detest it, at any rate, which is exactly why this Pokémon Pocket deck by Reddit user Bafael is such a masterful troll. Its only purpose is to keep you staring into those giant turquoise orbs for as long as possible.

The Wigglytuff deck

The deck is pretty straightforward, and while it probably won’t get you very far in the game’s new ranked mode, it does at least function. It features two full art Wigglytuffs (of course), Hypno, and then every single healing or health increasing trainer card in the game. The deck even runs water energy to make Irida viable. So the plan is just to drag the game on as long as possible with sleep and healing – and maybe rack up a few wins when opponents concede in fear. “I do not plan on attacking,” writes the evil genius.

Bafael took the deck to Reddit to crowdsource suggestions – and one’s appeared that, of course, needs to be an immediate inclusion: 2x Team Rocket Grunt. Right now, players whose decks use powerful attacks can easily one or two shot even a cape-boosted Wigglytuff, tragically reducing the amount of contact minutes. The ability to remove energy and slow these players down is therefore essential to the deck’s devilish goal.

While we usually talk about the decks winning tournaments (and I’ve recently become completely addicted to climbing the ranked ladder) it’s nice to see that some players are still just using this mobile trading card game to have a laff.

