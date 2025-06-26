Pokémon Pocket fans can't decide if the new Crown Rare is blessed or cursed

Pokémon Pocket launched its new Eevee Grove set on June 25, so there's a sparkly new Crown Rare for fans to chase. Fans seem divided on whether they actually want this new card, however. The Crown Rare in question is Eevee Bag, an adorkable backpack based on the iconic Pokémon.

The new Pokémon TCG Pocket item card lets you choose one of two effects when played. The first gives Pokémon that evolved from Eevee +10 damage when they attack an opponent's Active Pokémon on this turn. Alternatively, Eevee Bag can heal 20 damage from each of your Pokémon that evolved from Eevee.

In a Pokémon set themed around Eevees, this is a trainer with plenty of utility and flexibility. Plus, as well as being one of the cutest Pokémon in history, Eevee and its evolutions remain immensely popular. This means Eevee Bag will likely be fairly playable for plenty of sets to come, as new Eeveelution cards are basically guaranteed.

Still, the fanbase is divided by the look of the Crown Rare. No one can agree on whether Eevee Bag is whimsical and adorable or embarrassingly hideous. In one Reddit thread, fans go from calling Eevee Bag "the worst Gold in Pocket" to "hella cute".

Additionally, many feel that a plush backpack isn't prolific enough for a Crown Rare. Almost all previous Crown Rare cards have featured a legendary Pokémon or ones that are particularly beloved. The only exception is the Poké Ball Crown Rare, though that gets a free pass because it's one of the most consistent item cards in the trading card game. Given that Eevee itself hasn't received a Crown Rare card yet, the Eevee bag seems like an odd choice.

Are you for or against the Eevee Bag Crown Rare? Make your case over in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more Pokémon, here are the priciest rare Pokémon cards, as well as all you need to know about the newest Pokémon set in the physical TCG.