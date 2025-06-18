As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Forget Prismatic Evolutions, Pokémon Pocket's Eeveelutions set is un-scalpable

A new Pokémon Pocket set featuring the beloved Eevee and all its evolutions is dropping next week, bringing new trainers and ex cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Pokémon Trading Card Game 

Pokémon Pocket has dropped a trailer and release date for its next set and it stars the beloved Generation I Pokémon Eevee, plus all eight of its Eeveelutions. Eevee Grove will release on June 26, 2025.

Judging by the way TCG fans flocked to buy packs of Prismatic Evolutions, one of the most hyped-up physical Pokémon sets in years, we're expecting this to be a big crowdpleaser. This little brown cat/fox thing is essentially a secondary mascot for the series after Pikachu, vying for that spot with other fan-favorite Charizard. I know which one I would put money on in a no hold barred grudge match.

While you can't touch, smell, or taste these Eevee cards, the key advantage over Prismatic is that no one can buy up the packs and then try to feed them back to you at ridiculously inflated prices.

A Flareon Ex Pokemon Pocket card

All eight Eeveelutions have new cards, but by the looks of things only two: Sylveon and Flareon, will receive ex cards. Eevee itself is also getting an ex, though it mostly exists to give you another basic Eevee card that can still evolve.

At first impressions, Flareon ex is a lot like Charizard. It discards energy when it attacks but also has an ability that can pile it back on again.

A Sylveon Ex pokemon pocket card

However, I'd put $5 on Sylveon ex being the most powerful card from the set - it's Pokémon Pocket's first real draw engine, acting like a Professor Oak and drawing you two cards the turn you play it.

While less rare, the other Eeveelutions in the set appear to be no slouch either. Jolteon has a really powerful attack for one energy on the turn it evolves, while Vaporeon, like a miniature Guzzlord, can strip energy from opposing Pokémon. Umbreon really messes up basic Pokémon, while Espeon punishes cards that use a lot of energy.

A Vaporeon and Jolteon Pokemon Pocket card

Finally, Leafeon gets powered up the more energy cards you attach, while Glaceon can snipe a Pokémon on the bench for 50 damage. As a group though, these cards' biggest weakness is going to be those low HP totals.

We can't wait to see some of the special full art cards from this set. Hopefully they'll give the best cards from Prismatic Evolutions a run for their money.

