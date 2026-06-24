Pokémon Pocket just revealed its cutest set to date, full of sweetiepies (and also Hisuian Zoroark)

A new Pokémon Pocket set has just been announced! Don't worry, it's not deja vu, The Pokémon Company really has just announced two sets for the simplified mobile version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game less than a whole week apart.

The newest of these reveals, a set launching at the end of this month (June 29) is called Everyday Wonders, and it easily takes the trophy for the most adorable batch of Pokémon Pocket cards announced to date - and that's just going by the cards seen in the teaser trailer!

While past Pokémon Pocket sets have been themed around Mega Evolutions, Ultra Beasts, shiny Pokémon, or specific Legendary Pokémon, this time around the designers have really just thrown in as many sweet and charming Pokémon as they could think of.

The trailer reveals cute full arts for Pikachu, Piplup, and Sylveon, alongside a Dedenne ex that cares about Pokémon Tools and a Mega Diancie ex with damage boosted for psychic energy. There's a Small Balloon which is like Air Balloon from the physical TCG, except it's less good and only works on Pokémon that are smol (a Basic Pokémon). This set even makes a beast like Snorlax look tiny and cute.

An interesting new gimmick revealed in the trailer is a puppy deck. There are four dog Pokémon with different typings, and they all have the same attack. Puppy Pile deals more damage the more cards you have in your hand or in play that have the same attack. There's even a dedicated supporter, Puppy-Loving Girl, who can fetch more woofers from the top of your deck.

Alongside all this sweetness, Everyday Wonders also brings in some of the Hisuian Pokémon from Legends Arceus. That includes Hisuian Zoroak, a decidedly not-adorable Pokémon, whose Pokedex entry stresses that it's so hot for murder that when attacking, it lacerates its own body. I guess it's a wonder of a different kind?

In case you missed it, last week TPC revealed the next Pokémon Pocket set after Everyday Wonders. It's Ruler of the Skies, and it features Mega Rayquaza, just like its TCG counterpart Delta Reign. That set is launching on July 29.