New Pokémon Pocket set coming May 29, with a truly evil Guzzlord ex

Pokémon Pocket has announced its next expansion, coming up in a week's time. As suspected, Extradimensional Crisis is themed around the Ultra Beasts, the extradimensional Pokémon that appeared in the Sun and Moon games, and it's releasing on May 29, 2025.

The trailer below gives a peek at plenty of the cards in the set. We can see that all 11 Ultra Beasts feature in the set (if you thought there were more, you might need our 'how many Pokémon are there' guide to set you straight). Just two get the coveted ex status, however: Buzzwole and Guzzlord.

We won't leave you in suspense. Buzzwole is a pretty basic grass type ex with a 120 damage, three-energy attack, Big Beat, that can only be used every other turn, plus a pretty feeble 30 damage Punch that costs two energy.

Guzzlord ex seems way more interesting. Its Grindcore attack (all the Ultra Beasts have music-themed moves!) basically has the effect of Team Rocket's Grunt, stripping energy from your opponent's active Pokémon. His retreat cost is extremely high to help off-set that but still – it's powerful!

Not all of the Ultra Beasts are as mighty as this, however. Poor Kartana, for instance, is just a grass type Farfetch'd, while Xurxitree and Pheremosa have similarly anemic attacks.

We'll have to see if a cohesive Ultra Beasts deck can makes some of them viable, as the set will definitely have cards that support this theme. Already from the trailer we've seen a Supporter card that only works with Ultrabeasts, and Celesteela, whose ability makes switching Ultra Beasts in and out super easy.

Dark type decks may also get a boost from the Ultra Beast invasion. Nagnadel looks like a slightly stronger Weezing, while Nihilego makes poison do double damage.

The set won't just be about the alien Pokémon, of course. The trailer teases that the legendary Pokémon Tapu Koko will be getting an ex in this set, but we'll have to wait to see that one.

As we said, this set is coming in just seven days. Are you hoarding hourglasses or hurrying to complete the previous set? And what are your thoughts on the super rapid Pocket release schedule?

