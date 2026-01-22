January Pokémon Pocket set brings stadiums and busted psychic cards to the TCG

A new Pokémon Pocket set has just been announced, and it's right around the corner. Fantastical Parade releases on January 28, 2026, and it brings Mega Gardevoir to the game, as well as the digital TCG's first stadium cards.

The Pokémon selection seems designed to fit the festival theme. There's Ogerpon and Mimikyu who wear costumes, Smeargle and Vivillion who are related to color, and Meloetta and Obstagoon who are linked to performers. Or am I just reading too much into this?

If your favorite Pokémon card type is psychic, this release seems tailored for you, because there's a lot of support just in the small selection of cards we've been shown in the trailer.

For starters, the headliner of this set is the Pokémon card Mega Gardevoir ex. It has a two energy attack that deals 110 damage and puts three psychic energy onto your psychic Pokémon in any arrangement you choose! And it only has a retreat cost of one, so can easily slip back into the shadows and give a powered-up bench Pokémon a chance to blast away.

Then there's the supporter Diantha, who can convert two psychic energy into 90 HP of healing, the strongest in the game; Meloetta, whose ability can fetch up psychic Pokémon; and the game's very first Stadium, Peculiar Plaza, which reduces the retreat cost for both players' psychic-types. Essentially, if there isn't a top-tier psychic deck once this set drops, something very strange has happened.

There are other interesting cards worth mentioning in the set too, though. For instance, Mega Mawile ex does more and more damage if it stays in the active spot, and Teal Mask Ogerpon ex protects your board from conditions.

This is a small set, with only one pack on offer (sorry Lucario fans). But it looks mighty strong, and a must-have if Gardevoir's your favorite Pokémon.

