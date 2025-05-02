You can get two free Pokémon Pocket packs thanks to Japan's super festival

If you're anything like me, you've been enjoying the embarrassment of riches that Pokémon TCG Pocket has been showering its players with. It's hard to even grumble about my poor pulls when the app is coming up with more ways to give me free hourglasses than I can keep track of.

Alongside the Ranked rewards, new solo matches, and special missions, there's one more way to earn freebies, and you may not have spotted it, because it requires you to actually leave the app.

There's a free code: S5N4NDM00N (those are zeroes not Os) which you can plug into the official Pokémon Pocket gift website, to earn yourself 24 hourglasses, enough to open two new packs. Whether you're hunting for the best Pokémon Pocket cards in Celestial Guardians, or still trying to complete an older set, 24 hourglasses is certainly not going to hurt.

You also get 500 Trade tokens… but do you care about those? I'm still not even too sure how they work.

The deal has ostensibly been made to celebrate Japan's Golden Week, a public holiday marking multiple historic occasions. But it will be good for a month – you've got until May 27 to use it.

To claim your code, all you have to do is head to the website: https://gift.Pokémontcgpocket.com/en. Once there, plug the gift code and your Support ID into the boxes, and you should receive the hourglasses in your gifts right away.

To find your Support ID, enter the Pokémon Pocket app, click the hamburger button in the bottom right corner, and it'll pop up on the top right of your screen. You can probably take it from there.

