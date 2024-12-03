Surprise Greninja deck takes Pokémon TCG Pocket meta by storm

Pokémon TCG Pocket might be a highly simplified form of the Pokémon TCG, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a competitive meta. For the past five weeks, over 1,000 players have taken part in streamer Ursiiday’s weekly tournament, and that’s allowed us to see a noticeable shift in the meta. This week, Charizard ex is finally on top, and a surprising new Greninja deck has emerged to quench the flames.

In the first month of Pokémon TCG Pocket’s lifespan, Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex have dominated the ‘competitive’ scene. These decks are obvious favorites, featuring some of the most powerful Pokémon cards on the platform.

Pikachu ex proved particularly troublesome, winning the first two tournaments thanks to its high level of consistency and powerful, low energy cost move. But Mewtwo ex took first place in tournaments three and four, powered by the strong synergy of Gardevoir fueling Mewtwo ex’s highly damaging attack.

Finally in Ursiiday’s Pocket Weekly tournament five, which took place on November 30, we have an upset. Charizard ex, the third ‘face’ of Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first set Genetic Apex, took first place for the first time, but more interestingly, a brand new deck graced the scene, with a Water-type Greninja list securing the bronze medal.

The victorious Fire-type deck is particularly dangerous to the lightning mouse strategy, as both Charizard and Arcanine ex can one-shot Pikachu. With that energy type squeezed out a little bit, Water decks now have some breathing space.

The new Greninja deck is an interesting one, with a flexible and unique strategy. It relies on Greninja’s ability to deal a little bit of damage to any Pokémon, regardless of whether it’s in play or sitting on the bench. The ideal gameplan for the archetype is to have a high-damage dealing Pokémon like Articuno ex up front, then snipe at your opponent with a Greninja (or two if you’re living the dream) that’s waiting in the wings.

Greninja can be used to lend extra damage to your main attacker, counteracting potions, and making it easier to finish off a ‘mon. But sometimes you can also use its ability to soften up or even KO other Pokémon on the bench, particularly paired with Articuno ex’s Blizzard attack. And of course the water type has an obvious advantage over the Charizard ex decks that are seeing a comeback.

You can see the third place list, by user Obamna, above. Many similar Water decks also performed well.

