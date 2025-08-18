Pokémon Pocket unveils Mega Evolutions that could instantly lose you the game

The Pokémon Company has dropped a teaser trailer for the next Pokémon Pocket set, and just like the physical Trading Card Game, this one is all about Mega Evolutions. Billed as a new season for the mobile app, Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mega Evolutions is advertised for this Fall, but no specific release date has been announced.

The trailer does show us three Mega Evolution Pokémon cards from the upcoming set, however, so we know exactly how this mechanic works. Just like in the TCG, Mega Evolution ex Pokémon are stronger monsters with bigger HP totals and more powerful attacks, and your opponent gets three prizes if they can take them down.

Of course, in Pokémon Pocket, that means if your Mega gets KO'd, you immediately lose the match. Popping these cards in your deck will be risky, so are the rewards enticing enough?

Well, glancing at Mega Blaziken, Mega Altaria, and Mega Gyarados, they certainly seem mighty. The fire and water types are the highest HP Pokémon in the game so far, with totals exceeding 200! Mega Gyarados seems like a straight upgrade to regular Gyarados ex, but the energy cost may be prohibitive (I blame Misty for that one). Meanwhile, Mega Altaria is a bit like Sylveon with much more bulk.

But Mega Blaziken seems downright terrifying. For just two fire energy, this terrifying chicken can inflict 140 HP of damage. With Magby on the scene to ramp you up quickly, this may have the makings of a top deck.

Of course, it's too early to make a call like that just yet with only three cards revealed. We don't yet know if there'll be other Mega Evolution cards in the set, but given it's named after the mechanic, it seems like a solid assumption that there will be at least some.

From the way the Pokémon are presented in the trailer, it looks like there may be three pack types to open in this release rather than two: with Gyarados, Altaria, and Blaziken each being split up with their own card collections. That's pure speculation of course, but it would fit with the idea that this is a new season for the game. Season A started with Genetic Apex, after all, the only Pocket set so far with three different packs.

It's no secret why both the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Pocket are suddenly bringing in Mega Evolutions. The next video game in the series, Pokémon Legends ZA, sees this gimmick returning for the first time since 2014. This title drops in spooky season, on October 14, 2025.

