Pokémon Pocket's new Mega Rising set is stuffed with strong cards - but can they save the game?

Pokémon Pocket has released a new trailer for its upcoming Mega Rising set, which launches on October 30, 2025.

Check out the trailer for yourself below - it's got such strong children's cartoon energy that it makes me feel a little nostalgic.

The trailer also gives us little glimpses at loads of cards in this set, and there's some mighty stuff in here. The question on everyone's lips is: will an influx of new cards be enough to save the app, and reverse course on the game's dwindling popularity?

The first thing Mega Rising needs to have is some exciting, powerful cards, and it definitely succeeds on that front.

Of the three face cards of the set, which were already revealed months ago, Mega Blaziken looks to be the scariest. This monstrous chicken has 210 HP, and its two energy Mega Burning attack deals 120 and applies the Burned condition.

True, there's a downside, you also have to discard an energy. That'll stop you from loading up your other Pokémon, but with Mega Blaziken in the active zone you often won't need to. Plus, this set brings a new Flame Patch trainer card which attaches fire energy from your discard to a Pokémon immediately.

All the Megas seem strong. Absol has a low damage attack but it strips a supporter out of the opponent's hand. Mega Pinsir's attack deals an incredible 150 damage if you're lucky on a coin flip. And Ampharos hits the main Pokémon for 100 HP and zaps the bench for a combined 60.

It's not just the Megas that are worth looking at though. Other notable effects include a Lilligant who acts as a Giant Cape for all of your grass Pokémon, giving them all 20 extra HP. There's also an Aegislash that makes your Psychic and Metal types deal a whopping 30 additional damage. It is a Stage 2, but it might be worth jumping through some hoops for a buff that big.

The last Pokémon card that caught my eye is Hydreigon. This Pokémon has a three darkness energy, 130 damage attack that makes you discard all energy from it. That wouldn't be so good, if it didn't also have an ability that loads the Pokémon up with two energy automatically. You do take 30 damage in the process, but that's well worth it for an instant reload!

Of course, the set will have its fair share of impactful new trainer cards as well. I mentioned Flame Patch above, but new supporters or also shown off in the trailer. One that immediately catches my attention is Lisia. She can summon up two random basic Pokémon with 50 HP or less. Build your deck correctly and you can manipulate this so that she always grabs what you want, essentially functioning like two Pokéballs in one.

I've checked my interest, and it is piqued. Are you excited for this Pokémon set? Come let us know on the Wargamer Discord.