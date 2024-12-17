Pokémon TCG Pocket: Five Mythical Island chase cards everyone’s after

The first new Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion launched today, on Tuesday, December 17. Mythical Island brings 86 new cards to the game, with plenty of new rare card variants to pick up.

We’ve spent a while perusing the card list to come up with the five chase cards you should be praying to see as you open up packs.

Crown Mew Ex

As the only Crown card (the scarcest Pokémon TCG Pocket rarity) in Mythical Island, Mew Ex is the set’s ultimate chase card, and you’re very lucky if you manage to get hold of one. Mew Ex is also among the best cards of the new set, thanks to Genome Hacking, which can copy any other attack.

You need three energy to use this ability, but that’s less than some of the best Pokémon TCG Pocket moves – in particular Mewtwo Ex’s or Charizard Ex’s devastating attacks. Mew can also be powered by energy of any Pokémon type, making it theoretically possible to slide a Mew Ex into any type of deck. And, let’s say you clone a Charizard’s Crimson Storm attack. If you don’t have fire energy attached to your Mew, you don’t have to discard anything.

Celebi Ex

The only immersive rare in the set, Celebi Ex has a lovely animation which shows this Grass-type fairy hanging out in the forest. Celebi also has an enticingly powerful move, which gets stronger for each Grass energy you have attached to it. Combined with the new Serperior card which doubles your energy, this has the makings of a very strong Grass deck.

Leaf

Leaf is probably the most intriguing of the new Supporter cards, and makes Pokémon with high retreat cards way more viable. This will significantly widen deck-building possibilities, making us take a second look at cards that, before, were just too awkward to use.

Vaporeon

Eeveelutions are always popular, and we predict this full art Vaporeon will be a fan-favorite. It also combos very nicely with Misty, letting you spread the energy around, instead of just stockpiling it on one superpowered ‘mon.

Pidgeot ex

If you despise the super-popular Lightning decks, this is the card you should be gunning for, as its stats and attack seem designed to dunk on poor Pikachu. While it is weak to Lightning type moves, it can easily tank a fully charged Circle Circuit, and deals exactly 120 damage when your opponent has a full bench.

These are some of the best cards from Mythical Island, and we’ll be interested to see if they can shake up the meta, and supplant the top decks.

