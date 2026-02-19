Newly announced Pokémon Pocket set Paldean Wonders reuses artwork for ex cards

There's a new Pokémon Pocket set on the way (yes another one) and this mini-set explores Paldea properly for the very first time. Of course, we've seen Paldean Pokémon before in the app- a notable example is the Shining Revelry Meowscarada that was the scourge of many an ex. But Paldean Wonders, which is right around the corner, releasing February 26, is the first set to be fully dedicated to the region.

The trailer, which you can see below, shows some of the key trainer and Pokémon ex cards from this set. But before we talk about those, we have to address the Donphant in the room: these ex cards have artwork taken directly from existing cards in the Pokémon TCG.

Needless to say, Pokémon Pocket has reused card art plenty of times, but this is the first time it's been done for 4-diamond ex cards, so it's still a pretty big change. Is it a bad thing? While some might be inclined to call this move 'lazy', I wouldn't say it was inherently negative. After all, the Pokémon card art in the original TCG is great, and it can be nice and nostalgic to see recognizable old artwork from the physical game pop up in a new context in Pocket.

Then again, one of the best things about Pocket is collecting the cool alternate versions of various cards, and the huge quantity of great Pokémon art that the app has resulted in. I think I'd be quite disappointed if the next step on from this is for star cards to be replaced with existing art. This could also be a sign of Pocket's relentless release schedule catching up with it. Is this a sign that there simply isn't time to commission new art for an endless tide of new cards?

The two ex cards shown in the trailer are Gholdengo and Meowscarada, and it's notable that both of these cards are rotating from the TCG in just a couple of months. It seems like this is probably no coincidence - The Pokémon Company probably picked rotating cards to borrow art from to make things less confusing for players.

As for the new cards themselves, they're pretty interesting. Gholdengo ex is a bit like Wugtrio, dealing damage to random Pokémon. The difference is, Gholdengo's attack only takes one energy, and it deals more hits the more energy you attach to them. Which seems far more usable!

Meanwhile, Meowscarada has a low-energy attack which hits a spot (either on the bench of the active spot) and deals damage to it at the end of the opponent's next turn, giving them a chance to respond to it.

Both of these cards have really cool mechanical designs. I don't think either will be able to hold a candle to Hydreigon, or the Mega ex Pokémon devastating the meta, but at least they're fun!

What do you think - is Pokémon Pocket reusing art on exs a problem or no big deal? Let us know your view on the Wargamer Discord.