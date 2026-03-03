The new Paldean Pokémon Pocket set has flipped the game's meta after months of stagnation

The newest Pokémon TCG Pocket set Paldean Wonders launched last week, on February 26, 2026, and it's already flipped the game's meta on its head. Previously, the top decks were Suicune/Greninja and Mega Absol/Hydreigon, and it had been that way for a couple of sets.

January's release Fantastical Parade might have brought out a new card type and a fairly frustrating trainer card, but it didn't do much to shift the top decks from the podium.

But the new Paldean Wonders cards have changed everything. Suicune is still a top deck, that high damage attack and the ability to draw cards each turn is hard to beat. But it looks very different from one month ago.

Greninja is gone and in its place is Baxcalibur, a second stage Pokémon with an energy ramping ability. These guys can power up your active Pokémon, letting you fuel deadly attacks or be super liberal about retreating when wounded.

The water deck also runs another brand new card, Chien-Pao ex. This terrifying legendary Pokémon can expend all its energy to deal a crushing 130 damage to anything, making it equally dangerous for the 'mon on the bench. Plinking away for 20 at a time with the ninja frog was so 2025.

Suicune helps you draw cards to reach the dream scenario - two Baxcalibur, so you can use Chien-Pao's Diving Icicles attack each and every turn.

There's also another top-tier deck, ready and able to punish the water types, and that's Bellibolt ex. This smiling electrical hazard has an attack which hits for 140 HP, as long as you have four or more lightning energy in play.

The tactic is to try and reach this point as soon as possible, with Pokémon like Zeroara which start with an energy, or Magneton which can ramp. Electric Generator, a new trainer card that came out with the set, also makes this deck much speedier.

Come chat about Pokémon or your favorite tabletop games on the Wargamer Discord.