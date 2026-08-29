Pokémon TCG Pocket is getting a crunchy new card type

Mewtwo be upon ye! In welcome news for fans of the Pokémon TCG's mobile incarnation, The Pokémon Company has announced that Dual-type cards will be coming to the game in October. Revealed at the PokémonXP panel today, the announcement came hand in hand with an adorable new trailer that's well worth a watch if you're even remotely interested in watching adorable pocket monsters engage in wholesome shenanigans.

Front and center is Mega Mewtwo X ex, the poster 'mon for the arrival of Dual-type cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket. However, the video description for the trailer tells us that they're "starting with" the new Mewtwo, meaning that we can almost certainly expect more Dual-type cards down the line.

We're also getting Piplup ex and Fuecoco ex as part of the October update. Though these two adorable starters very much occupy the opposite end of the Pokémon spectrum to Mewtwo, it's edifying to see that ex versions of partner Pokémon will soon arrive on the app.

Dual-type Pokémon were first added to the paper TCG way back in 2003, but it was 2016's XY Steam Siege set that really popularised the mechanic.

For the uninitiated, Dual-type cards may seem a little unintuitive. However, the mechanics surrounding these versatile monsters are actually deceptively simple - a quality shared by many of the best Pokémon cards.

Like single-type Pokémon, these fellows follow the usual rules for type weaknesses. For instance, with Mega Mewtwo X ex, any Dark Type attacks will inflict an additional 20 damage. The difference comes when Dual-types attack. When targeting an opposing Pokémon's weakness, you can use either type on the card. This means that our pal Mewtwo can hit extra hard against 'mons who are weak to Psychic or Fighting-type attacks.

Excited for the arrival of Dual-types in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Tell us why on the Wargamer Discord.