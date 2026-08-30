Pokémon TCG Pocket's new Team Rocket update reminds us it's good to be bad

Despite hundreds of hours spent watching Pokémon cartoons as a child urging me to "prepare for trouble," I'm not sure I ever quite managed it. Ever since the Team Rocket Pokémon TCG set first came to the West in April 2000, I'd always been captivated by the darker, meaner, edgier side of Pokémon. A childhood spent watching Ash and pals triumph over Team Rocket spawned in my mind an indelible question: what if the bad guys got a turn? Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion follows this train of thought in a big way, revitalising the sinister feel of the old school Team Rocket cards for the modern age.

The Team Rocket's Ambition expansion has brought plenty of sinister takes on classic Pokémon to the app. All three legendary birds (that's Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos) have Team Rocket variants. Team Rocket's Articuno is particularly flavorful, boasting an extremely powerful attack which hurts your benched Pokémon in the process - that's some classic Team Rocket cruelty.

There are a few new beefy trainer cards in the game, too. Team Rocket's Theiving Machine lets you take a random item card from your opponent's discard pile, offering a fun and flavorful option. We've also got Team Rocket's Boss, which allows you to force your opponent to play their Basic Pokémon - ideal if you're looking to punish some weak 'mons to get more prizes.

While it's too early to say if these new additions amount to the best Pokémon cards out there, the art on offer is as sumptuous as it is sinister. Team Rocket's Boss in particular oozes with larcenous intent, showing Giovanni with his trademark smirk. Team Rocket's Master Plan also includes a pair of plucky grunts, likely moments before being forced to blast off (again).

If you, like me, enjoy the edger side of retro Pokémon, then the new update may well be exactly what you're looking for.

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