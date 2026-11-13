Pokémon Pocket lost 9 million users and 60% profit in the last year

DeNA has reported its quarterly financial results, and it shows a continued pattern since early 2025 of fans gradually abandoning its hit TCG app Pokémon Pocket.

According to the results, which were published November 10, the revenue of the game business segment was down 28.8% year-on-year, while profits took a more significant tumble, down 60%. Now, in fairness, that's still $42 million profit, hardly something to cry about, but it does show that fans are continuing to bleed away from Pocket, despite all the app's new sets and changes.

In fact, a Q&A with shareholders revealed that monthly active users were down to 21 million in Q2, way less than the 30 million who were playing this time last year.

The company promised "additional initiatives and efforts" to help Pokémon Pocket recover its momentum, and pointed out that key metrics were starting to stabilize.

That's a reasonable point. The drop in players has definitely slowed down significantly in recent months. For instance, MAU dropped from 39 million in Q1 2025 to 30 million in Q2 2025. But between the first two quarters of this year it only fell by 2 million, from 23 million to 21.

We'll be interested to see what happens next, if the game continues to recover momentum this fall.

Let us know if you're still playing Pokémon Pocket? I got locked out last year when upgrading phones and never took the time to recover my account.