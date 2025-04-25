We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Pokémon Pocket Sun & Moon set has one card that will rewrite the meta

There's another new Pokémon TCG Pocket set coming out - and the trailer shows a very powerful card that is going to be a game changer.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Rare Candy art
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon TCG Pocket Pokémon Trading Card Game 

The trailer is out for the next Pokémon Pocket set, which features Pokémon from Sun & Moon. But along with the Alolan forms and new ex cards, Celestial Guardians features an unassuming item that is about to reshape the mobile game’s meta forever.

Fans of the main Pokémon TCG will be familiar with Rare Candy. This item card allows you to evolve a Basic Pokémon into a Stage 2, skipping the evolution in the middle. And in the existing trading card game, it’s a fundamental piece of any deck that runs Stage 2 Pokémon – although Budew is now around as a valuable counter.

While previous Pokémon Pocket sets have deliberately nerfed some of the best cards in the game (like Professor Oak) for balance reasons, Rare Candy is coming over unchanged. Which means it’s going to have a huge impact on deckbuilding.

YouTube Thumbnail

Crucially, this trainer Pokémon card will make any deck with three-stage evolution lines significantly more viable. They’ll be both faster, with fewer turns wasted evolving your Pokémon, and more consistent, with fewer ruined games where you’re unable to find your Stage 1s.

It’s hard to count the number of Pokémon Pocket decks that will be improved by Rare Candy. Celebi decks can now have Serperior out way earlier, while Mewtwo decks can more consistently land Gardevoir. It’ll be much easier to get Greninja up and running, and Charizard ex will be more powerful than ever.

Beedrill/Meowscarada decks will be particularly empowered, since this strategy relies on two Stage 2s.

Rare Candy pokemon card

One Stage 2 that won’t be strengthened by Rare Candy, however, is Magnezone. This Pokémon has seen an uptick in play in the last fortnight, but since it needs its Stage 1 to pile on energy, there’s not much benefit in skipping past it.

What’s even more exciting than the existing decks that will be strengthened by Rare Candy are the Stage 2 Pokémon that never got a chance to shine, but may be viable once this trainer card is in the game. I’m thinking of Pokémon like Gengar ex or Pidgeot ex, Infernape ex or Victrabeel.

Personally, I’m keen to try it out with Alakazam – perhaps dust off the Alakazam/Weezing deck I built back when Celebi looked like the scariest new Pokémon on the block.

Beedrill ex and Gengar ex cards

Rare Candy isn’t the only exciting card teased in the trailer for the upcoming Pocket set, which is launching on April 30. We’re also getting ex versions of Sun & Moon’s Legendary Pokémon: Solgaleo and Lunala. Both have extremely impactful abilities: Solgaleo can switch in with any Pokémon from the bench, while Lunala lets you move all Psychic energy from a benched Pokémon to the one in the Active spot.

For more Pokémon reads, check out our extensive guide to the most expensive rare Pokémon cards. Or share your decklists and brag about your climb up the ranks in our Discord.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)