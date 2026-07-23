Pokémon TCG Pocket reveals powerful new Mega cards for Gallade and Rayquaza, and a deck sharing feature

A new Pokémon Pocket trailer for the upcoming Ruler of the Skies set reveals a load of strong cards, and Pokebeach has unveiled a brand new feature: deck sharing!

Let's start with Mega Rayquaza, though, the exciting headliner card of this set. It was quite hard to see this Legendary Pokémon clearly - the way it was darting about in that trailer - but we think this card deals more damage if you discard a ton of fire and lightning energy from it.

Its attack requires two energy types, which is always a bit tricky, but another new card - Rainbow Cave - might suddenly make multi-energy decks way more viable. It's like a whole new game! There's also a fabulous Dragonair, with a fullart I'm sure genwunners will love.

Rayquaza is flashy but inconsistent. A lot more stolid and solid is Mega Gallade ex, whose card deals an incredible 150 damage if you've used a supporter in the same turn. If you have enough draw, that's every turn.

This card seems incredibly busted, and it even has its own supporter Wally card which seems designed to make Mega Gallade even better than it already is. In truth it'll be great for any deck with Stage 2s that can use colorless energy. There aren't actually as many good examples of these as you might think!

There's also a Mega Metagross which is gonna need some serious support to be strong, and a fantastic full art for Genesect.

Finally, Pokebeach revealed that this set will also debut a handy new feature: deck sharing. The way this works is pretty simple. Each deck will have a unique QR code that can be retrieved in-app and when you scan it from within the deckbuilder, it'll recreate the deck on your own device.