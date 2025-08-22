As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Can Pokémon Pocket's brand new Suicuine set give Water the boost it badly needs?

Pokémon Pocket has a new release coming August 28, so finish up those collections! The teased cards will give water a massive spike in power.

Pokémon TCG Pocket 

Pokémon Pocket has announced Secluded Springs, another new set coming at the end of August. And this one features loads of great water cards!

Themed around the beast Legendary Pokémon, all three appear as Pokémon ex, but Suicune takes center stage in the key art for the set.

It also seems to be the best of the three. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune each have the amazing Legendary Pulse ability, which lets you draw a card at the end of the turn if they're in the active zone. But Suicune ex has the strongest attack, dealing 20 damage for each benched Pokémon on either side of the field.

Since you'll be playing a lot of monsters to the bench if you're running Suicune, the floor for this attack is likely 60 damage, while the ceiling is 120.

Given how crammed decks are with babies and other support Pokémon right now, it'll likely hit for 100-120 most of the time, and you get the card draw on top of that. You'll just have to be mindful that Suicune will get less mighty over the course of a match, as you remove your opponent's Pokémon.

This is something I've been clamouring for for a while now - a good water ex without ridiculous energy costs - but aside from Suicune, water is getting loads of other goodies in the set too.

For instance, it gets its own baby Pokémon to match Magby and Pichu in Mantyke, helping pull water decks on the same level as fire and lightning. And then there's Milotic, a Stage 1 that heals a water Pokémon for 60 when it evolves. That's the best healing in the game so far!

With these tools, water might finally start looking less anemic and start making a comeback in tournaments. Perhaps I was wrong. Maybe Misty isn't destined to ruin the water type for all eternity. Maybe the Pokémon company does know what it's doing after all!

Along with all the added water support, the trailer for Secluded Springs shows off a rather feeble take on Latios and Latias, and an interesting combination of Slowking, which powers its attacks by discarding Poketools; and Travelling Merchant, which can pull Pokétools out of your deck.

Secluded Springs releases in just under a week's time, on August 28.

Are you excited for the newest Pokémon set for Pocket, or are you - like me - still desperately trying to collect cards from the last release? Come join the conversation at the Wargamer Discord and let us know.

