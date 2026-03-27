How to unlock the Shiny Mew Emblem, Pokémon Pocket's impossible secret achievement

Have you heard about the Secret Mew Emblem in the new Pokémon Pocket set?

Art of a shiny Mew
Matt Bassil Avatar

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Pokémon TCG Pocket 
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Pokémon Pocket's latest set is all about shiny Pokémon, and with it comes a special new emblem that is incredibly difficult to unlock. That's because to get the Shiny Mew Secret Emblem you have to collect all 30 of Mega Shine's shiny Pokémon cards. And yes, that does include the shiny version of the Immersive Mew card.

Nowadays, shiny cards appear in Pokémon Pocket packs with six (rather than five) cards, which show up about 5% of the time. With 30 different cards to collect, and a shiny only showing up at all in 1 in 20 packs, this is obviously very hard to achieve.

What do you get when you complete the collection? A blue Mew emblem you can display on your profile. No, it doesn't do anything, and might seem a paltry reward for such a Herculean feat, but what it does do is mark you out as special.

An Emblem showing shiny mew

I'm seeing different answers to how rare individual shiny cards like the exs and shiny Mew are, so I can't do the math and work out exactly how difficult to pull off this is, but needless to say, you're going to have to crack a lot of packs if the Mew emblem is your mission.

Mega Shine's shinies include ex cards like Mega Charizard X ex and Mega Gengar ex, but beyond these high-powered cards it also has some of the best looking shiny forms in the Pokémon franchise.

From the spooky white bark and red leaves of Phantump and Trevenant, to the Ponyta line with blue flames, to the Axew line that crescendos in a menacing black Haxorus, there are a lot of great cards to collect.

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It's also good that the shinies are new cards in the Mega Shine set. In the past, shiny cards were generally old, outdated Pokémon that no longer saw any play, making them incredibly disappointing to open.

If you're going after the Shiny Mew emblem, I don't envy you. It may not be feasible if you're a F2P player. However, I recommend joining a trading group so you can swap duplicate shinies - that will make the mission so much more doable. And I guess count yourself lucky you don't have to get every shiny from every set in the game!

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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