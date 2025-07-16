Pokémon Pocket has revealed more details about its new plans for trading, which we now know will come into effect on July 27. This reworking of the system was previously promised for the end of Autumn, so it would appear that the developers are ahead of schedule.

As we already knew, trade tokens are going to be scrapped when the update comes into effect at the end of this month. You'll then use Shinedust, a currency gained by collecting duplicate cards and currently used for cosmetics. One fewer currency in Pokémon Pocket is a very welcome change, if you ask me. That'll still leave us with about fifteen.

What I don't believe was made clear when the upcoming changes were announced is you'll be compensated for your unspent trade tokens. You'll be able to exchange one trade token for one hourglass 60 times at the in-game shop, according to a news update on the Pokémon Pocket app. Hopefully there'll be some way to speed that up and we won't have to actually hit the button 60 times (actually 120 since you also have to click the pop up once you make an exchange) but I am a little concerned.

You probably have a lot more than 60 trade tokens, so what can you do with the remainder? They won't go entirely to waste, as you'll be able to exchange the whole lot for Shinedust, if you have the willpower and thumb strength. The rate is 10 Shinedust per trade token, and thankfully, you can cash your tokens in 100 at a time in this exchange. That'll still take bloody ages, but at least it isn't likely to actually do you an injury.

Once it's the primary trade currency, Shinedust will become easier to obtain, with rewards for collecting dupes doubled. But we don't yet know how expensive it'll be to actually trade with the sparkly powder.

When the change to trading was initially discussed, The Pokémon Company said it was looking for ways to make more cards tradeable. Right now the rarest Pokémon cards you can trade are one stars. But there's no mention of this endeavor in the latest update.

