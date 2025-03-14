We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pokémon Pocket’s trading is going to get a lot better…in 6 to 8 months

After feedback from fans made it clear no-one likes the trading system in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the developers are changing how it works.

An array of colorful Pokemon Cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket mobile game, arrayed on the background of a green 'trade token' icon
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon TCG Pocket Pokémon Trading Card Game 

The card trading system in Pokémon TCG Pocket is being overhauled and improved in response to fan feedback, thank goodness. Trade Tokens, the miserable currency required to trade rare cards, and which can only be earnt by sacrificing other rare cards, will be gone “by the end of Autumn 2025”.

An announcement on the official Pokémon TCG Pocket community website explains how this will work. Trading cards of three diamond, four diamond, or one star rarity with another player will now cost Shine Dust, the currency you receive whenever you open duplicate cards in a pack.

When the change is implemented and Trade Tokens are scrapped, it will be possible to cash them out for Shine Dust. In addition, the amount of Shine Dust you receive for opening duplicates will be increased, as it will still be used to buy cosmetic Flair for cards.

Several of the green circular trade icons from Pokemon TCG Pocket, and a large Charizard card, edited to appear like they're in a large refuse bin

As before, you’ll be able to swap one diamond and two diamond cards freely. This update doesn’t add the ability to trade the rarest Pokémon cards that you can receive duplicates of, those with two star or promo rarities. But according to the announcement, this is something the developers are investigating.

Another neat quality of life feature will also roll out in Autumn: it will be possible to share which cards you’re interested in trading through the trade interface itself. The lack of such a feature has been a really groanworthy omission. Offering trades and responding to your trade partner’s return offer one card at a time makes trading an utter slog, unless you have a way to communicate outside the game.

The binder system already lets us show off our prettiest and most powerful Pokémon cards – trade binders just make sense.

Trade Stamina is sticking around. Most of the time this isn’t a hassle, but it really puts the dampeners on in-person meetups as you realise you’ve only got five trades (plus any extras you can buy with hourglasses) to swap cards with your Poképals.

YouTube Thumbnail

We’re glad to see fan feedback being acted on. My colleague Mollie Russell was about ready to quit the game in boredom (see this feature for her reasons), and then the developers went and dropped Triumphant Light. Its whacky new designs proved that not all Pokémon sets in the game would be as predictable and simple as what had come before. It’s reignited our whole team’s interest!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)