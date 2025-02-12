Maverick wins Pokémon Pocket tournament with two-Pokémon deck

A Pokémon TCG Pocket player has won a tournament using a deck that features just two Pokémon cards in total. The Lightning-type deck came first in a 64-person tournament on February 6. This deck ran only two copies of Pachirisu Ex, supported by an army of trainer cards.

This baffled me initially. When I consider the best Pokémon cards currently available in Pokémon Pocket, my mind naturally goes to Mewtwo Ex, Gyarados, or one of the best Space-Time Smackdown cards. The little white squirrel doesn’t really feature. But as anyone who tuned into the legendary VGC championships in 2014 should know, this is one Pikaclone you shouldn’t overlook.

There are essentially two things this card has going for it. Firstly, it’s a Basic card, requiring no set-up to get up and running. Secondly, its attack, Sparking Gadget, does a lot of damage (80) for very low energy. The combination of these two factors means Pachirisu Ex can consistently out-aggro decks reliant on evolution, taking out their Stage 1s and Basics before they can reach full potency.

You’re guaranteed to start with a Basic Pokémon in your opening hand, so the only pinch point for this deck is whether you can attach a Pokétool to your Pachirisu. But, given that you only have two Pokémon to worry about, there’s no problem saving your Rocky Helmets and Giant Capes for them. It’s also gotta be great having this much choice for what Supporter to use.

The low monster count deck was piloted by a player going by the username Javirl02, and the tournament took place last Thursday. It’s worth noting that there were a relatively low number of players in this tournament – only 64 – so we’re not going to make any concrete judgements about how this deck will perform in the long run. Still, it’s a fun oddity – we’d love to see little Pachirisu consistently duking it out with the other top performers.

For more Pokémon Pocket stories, check out this new deck that takes your opponent apart, delivering swift death by a thousand cuts. And for more reads on the wider Pokémon TCG, you might enjoy our list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever sold.