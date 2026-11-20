On Thursday, the Pokémon company announced that the release date for the next Pokémon set, Flowing Fists, is February 6 2027. It also showed off four new Mega Evolution ex cards from the set, joining 45 Mega Evolutions that have received cards since October 2025; but there are still 44 Mega Evolutions (47 if you count some niche variant forms) unaccounted for!

The Pokemon Company's announcement revealed that Mega Evolution versions of Absol Z, Glimmora, Lucario Z and Garchomp Z will be available in Flowing Fists. On the same day, Pokémon Beach revealed the complete main set card list for the Japanese version of the set, Aura Seeker, which confirmed they're the only Mega Evolutions in the set.

The four revealed cards are very interesting. Mega Lucario Z has a very cheap attack that does excellent damage against Pokémon ex; Mega Absol Z is a hate piece that can stop your opponent using special energy or Stadium cards as soon as it's able to attack; Mega Garchomp Z has two simple ways to do lots of damage (and a theoretically absurd maximum damage, if you have a way to load up your discard pile); and Mega Gimmora ex chooses two of your opponent's Pokémon and puts them one good attack away from dying.

Once Flowing Fists is out, there'll be cards for 49 Mega Evolution ex Pokémon. We don't know exactly how many more Pokémon sets there will be in the Mega Evolution era, but if the Pokémon company wants to release every Mega Evolution, it's going to take a while! Here are the remaining Mega Evolutions without cards:

Mega Aerodactyl ex

Mega Aggron ex

Mega Alakazam ex

Mega Altaria ex

Mega Ampharos ex

Mega Banette ex

Mega Barbaracle ex

Mega Baxcalibur ex

Mega Beedrill ex

Mega Blastoise ex

Mega Blaziken ex

Mega Chimecho ex

Mega Chesnaught ex

Mega Crabominable ex

Mega Drampa ex

Mega Falinks ex

Mega Garchomp ex

Mega Glalie ex

Mega Gyarados ex

Mega Heatran ex

Mega Houndoom ex

Mega Latios ex

Mega Magearna ex

Mega Magearna ex, original color

Mega Medicham ex

Mega Meowstic ex

Mega Metagross ex

Mega Mewtwo X ex

Mega Mewtwo Y ex

Mega Pidgeot ex

Mega Pinsir ex

Mega Raichu X ex

Mega Raichu Y ex

Mega Sableye ex

Mega Sceptile ex

Mega Scizor ex

Mega Scokipede ex

Mega Scovillain ex

Mega Staraptor ex

Mega Steelix ex

Mega Swampert ex

Mega Tatsugiri ex Curly Form

Mega Tatsugiri ex Droopy Form

Mega Tatsugiri ex Stretchy Form

Mega Tyranitar ex

Mega Victreebel ex

Mega Salamence ex

But what if this era gets cut short, and we only get one or two more Mega Evolution sets? With what we've seen so far, here are my bets on the most likely 'mons to make it in:

Mega Blastoise ex - because it just seems rude to have both Mega Charizards and Mega Venusaur without them.

Mega Latios - if Mega Latias is here, Mega Latios has to join the party, right?

Mega Garchomp - what's with Mega Garchomp Z getting a card before Mega Garchomp?

What do you think is coming? Who do you most want to see? And what Mega Evolutions have you opened so far? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!