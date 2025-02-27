At the risk of sounding repetitive, Pokémon 151 is hard to get, but that’s the truth. A mix of nostalgia, the product being a special set, and a recent explosion of hype has left people eagerly awaiting stock alerts and, more often than not, staring at images of cards they want but can’t have. However, a new drop of products is coming in the US – in fact, you have two chances to get your hands on that coveted Charizard SIR.

There’s a good reason that, despite the great artwork and beautiful SIRs, 151 hasn’t taken the top spot in our list of the best Pokémon packs to buy – and that’s mainly due to a lack of availability. Spotting that beautiful Mew on the front of a pack, let alone a booster bundle or other collection product, is as difficult as actually catching the cutest Pokémon in the videogames.

Like many others collecting Pokémon cards, I’ve been left staring at out-of-stock pop-ups and not being quick enough to beat those evil scalpers. At this point, I don’t even want the beautiful Charizard SIR – one of the set’s most expensive Pokémon cards – I just want to open a few packs so I can get that nostalgia blast. But alas, I have yet to find any in stores or have any delivered to my door.

But this challenge isn’t over just yet. If you’re feeling like you can take part in an upcoming release of more Pokémon 151 stock, you’ve got two massive chances coming up, and this could be your opportunity to get ahold of this Pokémon set.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, Best Buy is releasing a drop of Pokémon 151: Blooming Waters collections for those who have downloaded the app. Once you’ve done that (or if you already have), you can click the link above or the fancy button below to set your notifications up. If you manage to get your hands on one, Blooming Waters offers 12 Pokémon 151 packs, as well as some nifty promos of some fan-favorite ‘Mons.

However, if luck isn’t on your side for Blooming Waters, you’ll have another chance on the following day.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, you have a shot at getting some Pokémon 151 booster bundles on the Best Buy app – same deal as before, press the link above or the button below to set up your notifications, and you may get six packs of Pokémon 151 – and hopefully, some of the best Pokémon cards within them.

Unfortunately, we’re not aware of any Pokémon 151 drops happening in the UK, but you can sign up for the Amazon waitlist for potential Pokémon 151 booster bundles. However, it’s been completely random with some people waiting months for an invitation, and others never getting one at all (I’m in the latter).

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to grab some Pokémon 151 at retail price, this Best Buy drop is a great opportunity. For all of this trouble, I truly hope you pull the best Charizard card when you’re ripping your packs – and you can thank me later! Alternatively, there are plenty of Pokémon sets coming up if you’re interested in more expansions for the best trading card game out there.

