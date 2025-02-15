Your last chance to get Pokémon 151 may be hard, so here’s how to get it

At the risk of sounding repetitive, Pokémon 151 is one of the hardest modern sets to find. Loads of Pokémon TCG products are repeatedly dropping out of stock right now, but 151 has been flying off shelves ever since it released in 2023, and after a year and a half of that, it’s likely that 151 will finally go out of print soon. So, Blooming Waters is probably your last chance to get Pokémon 151.

We’ve seen the same issue with the newest Pokémon set, Prismatic Evolutions – which is also going out of stock in a flash each time it pops up online. Despite being the best Pokémon packs money can buy, it’s not a great deal if you have to pay scalpers. Worst of all, singles like the best Charizard card in 151 are reaching higher prices as time goes on, meaning even completing a master set is a difficult task.

Like other Pokémon sets, 151 has had plenty of collection products – unique collections that bundle up packs with other goodies like promo cards, binders, and more. Blooming Waters is simply the latest one from the 151 set, offering five promo cards and a whopping 12 booster packs.

Blooming Waters is already making the rounds stateside, with Costco reportedly holding most of the stock for the recent collection box. Unsurprisingly, that’s already made picking up packs harder, with fans reporting huge queues at stores.

Now, Blooming Waters is heading across the pond to the UK, and it’s fair to suspect things could get similarly hectic there.

Based on the US experience and unconfirmed hints from British fans in the Pokemon TCG Deals Reddit community, we can expect a similar deal via Costco in the UK, which has a limited presence compared to the US half of the company.

However, we know other storefronts are also getting more stock of Blooming Waters in both the US and UK. If you’re to looking to grab some – perhaps chasing one of the cutest Pokémon cards in the form of the beloved Charizard Special Illustration Rare – we suggest keeping your eyes on the following stores:

For UK based collectors, there’s no sure-fire release date right now for the upcoming collection – so to maximize your chances of snagging some cards, we’d recommend bookmarking the pages above (those stateside should do the same!) and checking regularly for stock.

If you’ve been waiting to grab some Pokémon 151 at a decent price (a.k.a. the retail price), it looks like Blooming Waters will be your best opportunity. While you’re waiting patiently, why not check out our guide to the best Pokémon cards in the game, or refresh your Pokémon knowledge with the definitive answer to the age-old question: how many Pokémon are there?

And make sure to follow Wargamer on Google News, so you can keep up to date with the latest Pokémon TCG news, including deals you won’t want to miss for the best trading card game around.