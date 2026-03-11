The biggest Pokémon 151 chase cards are spiking in price as fans fear it going out of print

Pokémon 151 is one of the most elusive sets for the Pokémon TCG, but it wasn't always this way. Back when it was released in September 2023, after a bit of launch-time hype, the set was readily available - until Pokémon Pocket's release threw everyone into a frenzy. Now, it's as hard to find as a legendary Pokémon in the wild - i.e. practically impossible. No 'looking under the truck for Mew' type twists, it's just really hard to find. Worst of all, it seems like printing of this special set will be ending soon, and the prices are spiking on the secondary market.

There's no real yardstick for how long a Pokémon TCG set will stay in print, but the collecting community's rule of thumb (and a hefty dose of speculation) tend to put it around the two-year mark. That's based on how hard products of older expansions are to come by. And, considering sets like Crown Zenith (which released in January 2023) are now no longer available on retail shelves, it seems a pretty good estimate. Pokémon 151 is filled with some of the best Pokémon cards we've had in recent years, offering a gorgeous walk through memory lane, but its time is coming to an end.

It's been almost two and a half years since its initial release, and with 151 stock drying up (and The Pokémon Company reportedly opening a new printing campus to keep up with demand for newer Pokémon sets) collectors are assuming 151 is reaching the end of its life. Pokémon hasn't confirmed it, of course, but that doesn't change people's perception - and the slightest suggestion that 151 may stop printing has seen many of its cards start rocketing.

According to Pricecharting, many sealed products (brand new ETBs, mini tin displays, booster bundles) remain some of the expansion's most valuable products, but single cards are seeing similar jumps in price. The primary chase of the set, the gorgeous Charizard ex #199 SIR, is currently sitting at an average price of $350, over 100 bucks more than it was worth in January. Some TCGPlayer and eBay listings have even sold for $500, as recently as Tuesday, March 10.

It's a similar, but not as exciting story, for our good ol' water tank, Blastoise ex #200. After averaging around the $60-80 range since it released, Blastoise has blasted to around the $200 mark - to put it lightly, that's a massive increase. In third place, my beloved Venusaur ex #198, which has gone up from around $70 to $150, with some sales sitting just below $200.

Even the first chases of the evolutionary lines for all three Gen 1 starters have seen spikes in recent sales, a huge jump compared to the average. Even if more Pokémon cards from 151 are going to be printed, it's pretty clear the end-of-print anxiety is here, and that means you'll have to dig deeper into your wallet in order to buy some of those singles. If you've been waiting to finish that master set, well, head to TCGPlayer now and pick up what you need.

