Pokémon 151 mini tins are getting a rare restock, so don't miss out on retail price packs

The Scarlet & Violet era may be over, but the Pokémon 151 expansion remains a hard-to-find set for trainers. Like a long-lost love that got away (or one you never had, if you're like me), these nostalgia-filled packs of goodness are expensive in third party listings, but you've got a chance to get eight Pokémon 151 mini tins at retail price, so don't miss this golden opportunity.

If there's any set that most people have trouble finding, well, 151 is one of them. Across the world, as many of the best Pokémon packs come and go from stores, the 151 expansion has become almost a myth in the Pokémon TCG community. Does it really exist? Who knows - I've never had my hands on a pack. But I can promise you, it's very real, and you can't miss a chance to get some boosters at the typical price.

Sam's Club is preparing to release stock on a listing of four Pokémon 151 mini tins (as well as four neat little promos with them). You can order up to two sets of mini tins, giving you a massive total of 16 Pokémon 151 packs at retail, which is something that certainly doesn't happen often. The only catch? Well, you'll need to be a Sam's Club Plus Member to get it (you can sign up with this link, wink wink). Admittedly, it's $50 per year for the first year, but that's probably cheaper than scalper prices, and with future drops, you'll be prepared.

The Sam's Club listing of Pokémon 151 mini tins goes live on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8 pm PT / 10 pm CT / 11 pm ET, so you'll want to have the link above bookmarked for that time.

The promos aren't anything special, but the opportunity to score one of the best Charizard cards? Well, that's definitely important. Charizard ex #199 remains the most expensive Pokémon card of the entire set, and while it would be cheaper to buy it as a single than invest money into the third-party listings of 151 packs, there's no better time to rip packs than when you can buy them at a reasonable price.

However, after buying these, I'm certainly opting to chase Pikachu #173 and Charmander #168 - I know I could buy them as singles and probably save money and the gamble of tearing apart some boosters, but I also enjoy the hopeful moment before you check through the cards you got, hoping for the best Pokémon cards and you end up getting nothing great.

So, if you're anything like me and have returned to the best trading card game, or you're new to the TCG, then this Pokémon 151 restock isn't something to pass on. However, if you're keen to get some discounts on other expansions (whenever they do pop up), you can join our Wargamer Discord to be kept in the loop.