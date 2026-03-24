The Pokémon 151 Ultra-Premium Collection is available at Walmart, but it'll cost you over $1,000

There's a good reason why Pokémon 151 remains highly sought-after over two years after its initial release. While the sun has now set on the Scarlet & Violet era, the nostalgia-filled 151 expansion of is full of fan favorite Pokémon cards and childhood memories, such that it flies off shelves - digital or physical - as soon as any stock comes in. Thus, many retailers have long since sold out of the Pokémon 151 Ultra-Premium Collection - but some Walmart sellers have the product waiting to be shipped. So long as you can pay a hefty sum, of course.

Mostly, the Pokémon TCG's 'collection' boxes tend to be less sought after than other products, as having a mixture of boosters from different Pokémon sets is a turn-off for collectors. Special sets like 151 are different, though - their Ultra Premium Collections (UPCs) are typically some of the most expensive sealed products on the secondary market.

That's because there are no booster boxes for sets like 151 or Prismatic Evolutions. So, besides Elite Trainer Boxes, UPCs are among your only ways to get a bunch of packs in one go. They also come with some neat little goodies, like promos, exclusive playmats, and more.

These days, the Pokémon 151 Ultra-Premium Collection is unavailable at most retailers, but it's a solid overall product. Not only does it come with 16 (yes, sixteen) 151 packs, but it also has a neat trio of promos, including a metal Mew ex card, as well as a snazzy playmat covered in the expansion's Mew-y iconography, as well as a (now somewhat rare and therefore brag-worthy) deck box for your competitive sessions.

While there's no guarantee you'll get any of the set's most popular chases, more packs give you more chances. Charizard ex #199 SIR remains the expansion's most popular card, showcasing the draconic 'mon soaring through the sky, and the IRs of Charmander and Charmeleon fit the evolutionary line nicely. Personally, though, I prefer the Squirtle IR - in which the indisputable best starter Pokémon splashes along the shore of a beach - and 151's Pikachu IR, which is an adorable take on the second best starter, zipping its li'l electro-mouse form along a busy street.

Originally, the 151 Ultra-Premium Collection would set you back $119.99. Sadly, that's no longer the case. With the product out of stock at most retailers, it lands on secondary listings to set the average price, and right now, you can grab the Pokémon 151 Ultra-Premium Collection at Walmart for just… wait, for $1,199.97? That's almost ten times the original price, for the exact same thing. If money ain't a thing, well, you can buy it for that price - I personally wouldn't, but I also don't have over $1,000 sitting in my bank account solely for cards.

For reference, that's about $75 per pack. I'm not an idiot; I know you're solely looking at this for the packs. Are they worth 75 bucks each? Only you can decide that.

If you're looking for actual deals, and by actual, I mean below market-priced Pokémon TCG products, I'd suggest joining our Discord community. Not only will you be able to chat with like-minded collectors, but you'll also be kept in the loop for anything related to our favorite TCG, and potentially, you may even get your hands on some pre-orders for upcoming sets. If you're fast enough to get to the checkout, of course.