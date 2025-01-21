This Pokémon 151 card you’ve never heard of is worth over $1000

While almost every Pokémon product is currently going out of stock, none are as elusive as the Pokémon 151 set. Loved by players, collectors, and scalpers alike, the special set has been flying off the shelves quicker than it can be printed, leaving many to spend a small fortune on the Charizard Special Illustration Rare (SIR). However, this isn’t even 151’s rarest card.

Usually, all Pokemon sets have a group of ultra desirable ‘chase cards’, which are typically some of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards from each expansion. Even if you’re not opening some of the best Pokémon packs we recommend, there will definitely be rare cards from every set that you (or the community as a whole) are after. The SIR Charizard ex #199 is one of those chases from Pokémon 151, but what if I told you it wasn’t 151’s most expensive card?

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still one of the best Charizard cards on the market. However, it can’t be called the rarest card from 151. Unfortunately, that honor goes to Voltorb #100. Yes, a seemingly common reverse holo is 151’s most elusive card, but there’s a minor twist – this isn’t just any Voltorb card, but rather a Professor Program-stamped exclusive.

According to PokeBeach, only 100 to 120 of the Voltorb Professor Program cards were given out, exclusively to staff members at the North American International Championships. These so-called ‘Voltorb Drills’ are methods to test the staff of the event on their tournament knowledge, earning them exclusive cards or pins. Bizarrely, though, even that isn’t technically the set’s rarest card – as the Voltorb Professor Program with a Cosmos reverse holo was only given to 12 head mentors.

If you’re lucky enough to own (or find, somehow) one of these Professor Program-stamped Voltorbs, you’re looking at $1000 just for an ungraded card – with some on eBay for ridiculous amounts right now. PSA-graded versions of the card are even more expensive, with a couple being sold for around the $4000 mark.

Admittedly, we’d stick with the standard Voltorb found in 151 packs over picking up this very expensive card. However, it’s certainly a neat addition for any die-hard collectors, and considering they offer new promos each year according to PokeBeach, we imagine some collectors would be very happy to have this in their master set. If you want one, a few have popped up on eBay.

While Charizard #199 may not be the most expensive card in the Pokémon 151 set, we still think it’s one of the best looking (and it is readily available, too). If you’re looking to collect plenty of the best Pokémon cards from 151, then keep an eye out on Blooming Waters, which will be your last major chance to get Pokémon 151 at a retail price.

