This basic-looking Pokémon 151 card is actually worth around $10,000

Umbreon VMAX from Evolving Skies, Gengar VMAX from Fusion Strike, Pikachu ex from Surging Sparks - they're all expensive cards, at mind-boggingly high prices for most Pokémon TCG collectors. However, none of them hold a Charmander flame to this apparently basic, common Pokémon 151 card that you or I could easily have shoved into our bulk piles without a second glance, but is now reaching sky-high prices of $10,000.

As countless Pokémon sets come and go, few have the staying power of Pokémon 151. This special set has been highly sought after since its release in late 2023, becoming even harder to find after Pokémon Pocket's launch back in 2024. The lack of stock, gorgeous (and nostalgic) cards, and the high prices for the set's rarest Pokémon cards make it an expensive expansion to complete.

However, even 151's best Pokémon cards don't live up to what, at first glance, looks like a fairly boring, run-of-the-mill Pokémon. If you've been opening any 151 packs since its initial launch, chances are you've got some Voltorb #100s sitting in your bulk pile, or letting your kid drool all over them. Well, you'd be kicking yourself if you found out it was worth a lot of money.

Fortunately, you're likely okay. The regular Voltorb #100 by itself isn't worth that much, and it's certainly less valuable than the glorious Charizard or Blastoise Special Illustration Rares. However, a rarer variant called the Voltorb [Cosmos Professor Program] could net you the hefty sum of $10,000. Are you or I likely to have one of these extra valuable zap balls sitting about, though? Sadly, probably not.

As a staff initiative, mentors at the Pokémon North America International Championships received a special Voltorb 151 promo, with roughly 100 given out - we actually covered this a few months back. However, the Voltorb [Cosmos Professor Program] is even more elusive, with only 12 (yes, 12) given out in total. That makes it one of the rarest cards in Pokémon history. It's no surprise it went for $10,000 on eBay just a few months ago.

To put that frankly wild price into context, with the same money you could buy 59 booster boxes of the newest Pokémon set, Destined Rivals, adding a massive 21,240 brand new cards to your collection. Or, you could buy a Nintendo Switch 2 and every launch game, almost eight times (thanks to our sister site, Pocket Tactics, for doing the math there).

In any case, it's shocking that a simple promo card could go for this amount of money, but Pokémon 151 keeps proving how costly it can be. You don't need to spend thousands to enjoy collecting the world's cutest Pokémon, but if you plan to capture all of the Special Illustration Rares and little known promos like this Voltorb, well, chances are you're going to need very deep pockets indeed.

