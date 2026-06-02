We already know all 30 classic Pokémon cards from the 30th anniversary set

Pokémon's 30th anniversary set was properly announced just yesterday, on June 1, 2026 - and though only two of the classic cards reprinted in Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration have been officially revealed (Base set Charizard and Pikachu & Zekrom GX) the identity of all 30 may actually be within reach.

That's because an official Japanese Pokémon website was set up to celebrate the launch, and when you first visit the site, you're treated to an animation flicking through the TCG's 30 year history, with cards flying across the screen at breakneck speeds.

Blink and you'll miss them, but take enough screenshots, and you'll see that there are exactly 30 in total, pulled from different eras of the Pokémon TCG. They include the two classic cards that have been revealed so far, so it doesn't seem much of a stretch to guess that this is the complete card pool.

Credit goes to Pokébeach for spotting this and making a full list of the cards, though I've taken the time to quickly double check.

They are:

Pikachu (Base Set, 1999)

Charizard (Base Set, 1999)

Misty (Gym Heroes, 2000)

Erika's Jigglypuff (Gym Heroes, 2000)

Sneasel (Neo Genesis, 2000)

Shining Celebi (Neo Destiny, 2002)

Lugia (Aquapolis, 2003)

Delcatty (EX Ruby & Sapphire, 2003)

Dark Tyranitar (EX Team Rocket Returns, 2004)

Scizor ex (EX Unseen Forces, 2005)

Metagross δ (EX Delta Species, 2005)

Palkia lv.X (Great Encounters, 2008)

Uxie (Legends Awakened, 2008)

Crobat G (Platinum, 2009)

Gengar 'Prime' (Triumphant, 2010)

Darkrai & Cressalia LEGEND (Triumphant, 2010)

N (Noble Victories, 2011)

Rayquaza EX (Dragons Exalted, 2012)

Genesect EX (Plasma Blast, 2013)

Mega Gardevoir EX (Primal Clash, 2015)

Greninja BREAK (BREAKpoint, 2016)

Solgaleo GX (Sun & Moon, 2017)

Buzzwole GX (Crimson Invasion, 2017)

Pikachu & Zekrom GX (Team Up, 2019)

Zacian V (Sword & Shield, 2020)

Raikou (Vivid Voltage, 2020)

Mew VMAX (Fusion Strike, 2021)

Arceus VSTAR (Brilliant Stars, 2022)

Magikarp (Paldea Evolved, 2023)

When we look at the list as a whole, it's interesting that Pokémon decided not to include one card from each year, but instead put a little extra focus on certain points and notable Pokémon sets from the game's history. The card pool often includes a card from the first set of a new era, but not all eras are represented this way. Interestingly, there are only two trainer cards in the list, Misty from Gym Heroes and N from Noble Victories.

The classic cards only go up to as recent as 2023, which makes sense: you can't really call something classic if it only came out last year. Shinji Kanda's Magikarp seems like a great choice to represent the current state of the Pokémon TCG, with its focus on full art cards.

We do have to add that there's been no official confirmation that this is the classic collection card pool. It would be surprising, though, if it wasn't!

What do you think of this list of classic cards? Share your views over on the Wargamer Discord.