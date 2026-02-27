Celebrate Pokémon's 30th Anniversary with the TCG, new Lego sets, and more

30 years is a huge span of time, and considering that Pokémon feels bigger than ever, it's impressive that what started as a small set of games from the Game Boy era has come so far (sorry, I just aged a lot of people there). Pokémon cards are booming, Lego sets are finally releasing, and there's practically a new game out every year, alongside an onslaught of constant merch. If you're a Pokémon fan yourself or know someone who is, then there's no better way to celebrate three decades of spending your hard-earned cash on more stuff - I know that feeling all too well.

While I may be Wargamer's Pokémon TCG expert (fight me, Matt), I love the entire franchise, and now with kids of my own, I'm more enamored with its world than ever before. So, after 30 years (four of which I wasn't born for), there's not just TCG products in this list (though there are plenty), but also a boatload of game deals, Lego sets, and other bits of cool stuff you can buy. I'm here to help you figure out which products are worthy of being your 30th anniversary purchase.

Pokémon TCG

From the latest and greatest to those ol' vintage goodies, there's no shortage of Pokémon cards, whether singles or packs, that you can buy. Of course, if you've read any of our coverage on the Pokémon TCG, you'll know that stock shortages are common and high prices on the secondary market are practically the norm now. However, if you're willing to spend a little extra, here are some products I'd personally recommend:

Most retail listings are out of stock, but there's no shortage of resellers looking to sell below the current market price, so it pays to look around before making your purchase.

Pokémon TCG accessories

Look, it's hard to buy booster packs right now - they sell like Dachsbuns as soon as they land on shelves. However, you can always complete your collection with a variety of binders, sleeves, toploaders, or playmats for those intense competitive matches. There's a huge amount of variety from Pokémon itself or third-party companies, so I'm not going to list any specifics, or I'd be here for years - fortunately, you can find a bunch below:

Lego Pokémon

If you want something truly new and unique to celebrate the 30th Anniversary, well, the Lego Pokémon sets are it. Three new models are available to order right now, from adorable little Eevee to the colossal Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise flagship set. Perfect for display shelves, your desk, or just a mini puzzle to build, these Lego sets are glorious (and if I don't get that $600+ beast by the end of the year, I'll be so mad).

Pokémon games

Is there any better way to celebrate 30 years of catching your favorite 'mon and training them to be the very best? Pokémon games were the start of this beloved franchise, and will likely go beyond the heat death of the universe. Unless you're going after some original copies from consoles long gone, there's plenty readily available and in stock. As someone who is quite picky about which games are actually good in the series (Platinum stans rise up), Legends Z-A is one I definitely recommend, but I'm also quite partial to Pokémon Sword. Alternatively, Pokopia is right around the corner, so that might be a good choice. Here's my list of recommendations:

As someone who rarely used the first Switch, I've been pouring so many hours into Pokémon games on my Switch 2. I've already had 40 hours in Legends Z-A, and I'm pretty sure I'll be spending plenty more in Pokopia - I've been neglecting my PS5 for some time. If you haven't got a Switch 2, I'd highly suggest it, and there are plenty of other games to give a shot. I'm sure Ecommerce Editor Adam Randall will suggest Donkey Kong Bananza, but that's not even in the top five.

So, now you should be all suited up for the big day. Whether you're celebrating at an in-person event or simply spending the year watching your bank account dry up on all the merch, we're glad to have you, trainer! Make sure to join our Wargamer Discord too, so you can share all of your Pokémerch and potentially get some TCG deals, too.