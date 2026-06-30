Pokémon TCG's 30th anniversary set has a kickass promo for Pokemon #30

Pokémon has revealed the massive pile of products it's releasing for its 30th anniversary, including a promo card with 30 Nidorina!

Pokemon art showing a horde of 30 Nidorina
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The Pokémon TCG has just revealed the full product line for its 30th Anniversary set, and it includes a killer promo card for Nidorina, the Pokémon at #30 on the National Pokedex. There are 30 Nidorina hidden away on this Illustration Rare, the promo card from the set's Elite Trainer Box which will be available from September 16.

While all but Nidoking are often forgotten these days, the entire Nidoran line are some of my favorite Gen 1 Pokémon. I love how this little poisonous freak evades any direct comparisons to a real world animal. The line combines traits of an echidna, a rabbit, and some sort of half-mammal, half-reptile synapsid. If it does have any direct source of inspiration, it's likely one of the Godzilla-verse monsters, Baragon. We could do with more Pokémon inspired by kaiju, honestly.

The Pokemon 30th Celebration set ETB and box promo

Alongside the ETB, which looks positively royal in white and gold, The Pokémon Company showed off its full list of products for this set. Releasing alongside the main booster packs in September there's the Knock Out collection, a dinky box with just two booster packs, a coin, and a really pretty foil Eevee card. There's also the Poster Collection which, alongside an unrevealed poster, has three boosters and a promo card for each of Kanto's legendary birds.

Then there's theTech Sticker collection, with three boosters, stickers, and an Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario promo; and the Pokémon ex boxes, one for Sylveon and one for Greninja, with four boosters, and two promos of their titular cards (one regular, one oversized).

More products arrive later on, with a binder collection and mini tins coming in early October, and Espeon and Umbreon ex battle decks releasing at the end of that month. You can find the entire product list over on the Pokémon website.

I have my concerns about how incredibly sought after this Pokémon set is going to be. Hopefully TPC will have some way of counteracting the scalper hordes, because I'd like to get my hands on an ETB for that Nidorina promo alone!

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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