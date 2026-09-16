The holy grail of Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set is a $20k deep fried Mew we didn't think was real

Rejoice, trainers, for Pokémon 30th Celebration is here at last! As of Wednesday, September 16, the long awaited 30th anniversary expansion joins our three-decade roster of Pokémon sets, adding 199 cards' worth of nostalgic goodness to the game. Most of those cards were already known prior to the set's simultaneous global release - but there's one (or, more precisely, three) purported super secret cards we didn't believe were more than a leaker's overexposed hallucinations. Well, believe it: RGB Mew is real, and it's making bank.

When Wargamer Tim listed the 10 biggest Pokémon TCG 30th celebration chase cards last week, he was working with known quantities: cards that had been officially revealed, and were already attracting brain-busting valuations in Pokémon's unhinged singles market. Little did he know, the real holy grail of this set was yet to come.

At that time, RGB Mew - a set of three eye-burningly overexposed, two tone Mew cards that look like deep fried memes cooked up in a basement - had turned up in some dodgy, early pack opening videos, but they seemed for the world like funky fakes created for online clout. It's not just that they looked weird (that's nothing unusual in this hobby) - there were other red flags too.

Unlike every other 30th Celebration card, the RGB Mews didn't have the cute Pikachu set symbol. When other early product receivers opened their Elite Trainer Boxes, they reported that RGB Mew wasn't listed in the card list booklet inside. Collectors had good reason to believe these cards didn't exist.

But they do. As reported by PokéBeach, an official card scan upload of the three variants - red (#R/RGB), green (#G/RGB), and blue (#B/RGB) - to the Pokémon TCG Live digital platform on Tuesday confirms they're real.

It appears - as 'Beach notes in its story - that the RGB Mews were deliberately kept as secret as possible in order to generate hype for the set. It's actually a rather sweet reference to the original 1996 Game Boy games, where Mew was secretly added by developers right before release, just for fun, and players weren't meant to be able to find it - but of course they did, creating one of the biggest easter eggs in gaming history (and one of the most beloved legendary Pokémon too). If so, the social media content mill ruined Pokémon's fun, just like it's ruined memes, the endings of TV shows, and free and fair elections.

Either way, RGB Mew is real - but it's almost certainly very, very hard to pull; if these don't end up in our list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards within a week or two, we'll be astounded. In fact, in a development that should shock no-one that's paid attention to the bedlam in Pokémon card collecting over the last two years, the money frenzy has already started.

A copy of the Blue RGB Mew sold on Ebay on Monday for $20,000. Dozens more copies in blue, green, and red are already listed for sale there, at prices between $2,000 and $100,000 - but the most buy it now prices on all colors are sitting between five and ten grand. It's fair to expect the market is flapping wildly right now, while collectors wait to see just how rare these cards turn out to be.

With the associated hype from being the first truly secret Secret Rare in ages, we fully expect RGB Mew to be at least one of this set's holy grails - you just might have to sell an organ or two to get one. Would you? Are these RGB Mews, illustrated by legendary Pokémon artist YOSHIROTTEN and themed after their original Red, Green, and Blue Game Boy cover arts, the perfect crown jewel for your collection? Come join the free Wargamer Discord community and let us know!