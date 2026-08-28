Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration's classic list officially resurrects an iconic $81,000 card

The 'Classic Collection' is a roster of 30 well loved Pokémon cards from previous sets that are all getting special, Pikachu-badged reprints, to be sprinkled throughout boosters of the upcoming 30th Celebration set. An official Japanese promo site basically revealed the Classic Collection card list via a teaser animation in June, but they were never confirmed - until now.

As reported by the infuriatingly well informed, highly reliable fansite PokéBeach, three cards from the Classic Collection list have now been confirmed and revealed:

'Crystal' Lugia - Aquapolis (2003)

- Aquapolis (2003) Dark Tyranitar - EX Team Rocket Returns (2004)

- EX Team Rocket Returns (2004) Magikarp - Paldea Evolved (2023)

As you'd expect, the originals of all these cards are among the most loved - and therefore sought after - chases, not just in their respective Pokémon sets, but in the game and hobby as a whole. A new, revived reprint of any one of them will have a lot of fans slavering.

Value wise, however, there's no comparison at all: Aquapolis' Lugia #149 has somehow slipped the net for our top-list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever sold, but we'll be adding it quick smart, because PSA 10s currently go for an eye-watering $81,000! Even ungraded copies have been worth between $300 and $800 for years, and the unhinged state of the hobby since 2025 has now jacked that up to $3,100 - more than double what it cost as recently as March 2026!

To pour cold water on those dollar-eye-popping figures: the new, 30th Celebration version of Crystal Lugia won't be worth that, of course. We don't know how many copies of the 30 Classic Collection cards are being printed, or what the pull rates will be like.

But, since we can confidently predict the Pokémon Company will be printing roughly 20 quintaheptadecillion tons of this 30th Celebration set, it's fair to suspect that, whatever the rarity, this Nu-Lugia will be much easier to get hold of than the 2003 original. That's especially true since you'll be able to buy special three-card boosters of just the Classic Collection cards to try and complete the sub-set - though I dread to find out how much they'll cost.

In fact, as PokéBeach reports, from the images published, it looks like this new version of the card has had deliberate design changes made, beyond the addition of the little 30-for-eyes Pikachu stamp. Apparently, differentiating this new card from the 81-grand collector's piece was on somebody's mind in the design phase? I can't imagine why.

The marvellous Magikarp #203 from Paldea Evolved is a similar case, albeit at a much lower price point. The sheer, surreal beauty of that Shinji Kanda artwork, contrasted with Magikarp's infamous, pathetic uselessness, made it something of a 'meme stock' in the community - resulting in a card worth $65 at launch now selling for just under $400. Want it in a PSA 10 slab? That'll be 4,000 bucks. This new one, similarly, will trade for far less.

Still, Pokémon card collecting isn't all about money - arguably it shouldn't be at all about money, but that's another story. At the very least, this Classic Collection is going to give fans a chance at owning some famous cards that have, until now, been at best ridiculously expensive and at worst all but impossible to get.

It's one more reason to mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 16, when Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration launches worldwide. While we wait, come hype with us in the free Wargamer Discord community, where everyone is Crystal-type, and has infinite value.