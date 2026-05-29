The Pokémon TCG's 30th anniversary set apparently has a Pikachu in every pack

It's Pokémon 30th birthday this year, and it seems that the Pokémon Company is doing everything it can to ensure that the 30th anniversary Pokémon TCG set is the most desirable product the world has ever seen. According to a report from a Japanese distributor, every card in the set is going to be foil, and there's going to be a Pikachu in every pack. A PIKACHU IN EVERY PACK. I predict bloodbaths in Target as soon as the English language version of the set is released.

And the Pokémon Company has already confirmed that English Pokémon players won't have to wait for months and months after the Japanese release to get their hands on cards. Announcements at Pokémon Presents back in February revealed that the new set would get a "simultaneous worldwide release" - with a few caveats that this wasn't going to become the new normal, and that local distribution might mean it didn't come out on exactly the same day all around the world.

The insights about the number of Pikachus in the set - called "30th Celebration" in Japan and probably the rest of the world - come from Japanese X.com. On Thursday, TCG trade account Pokémon_VN announced that the upcoming set would contain thirty different Pikachu variants, one in every six-card all-holo foil pack, and that the global release date would be September 16. 30 Pikachus! If one of them isn't the most expensive Pokémon card in the set, I'll eat my card binder.

Pokémon_VN doesn't give their source but seems to be quoting from a distributor's product information sheet. The Japanese Pokémon TCG website says that more details about the 30th anniversary TCG products are going to be revealed on the official Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel on Monday June 1, so hopefully we'll have the facts soon enough. Tune in at 6am PDT / 10am EDT / 2pm BST to see for yourself.

We'll be at the mercy of Google translate for this one, unless there's also a simultaneous English-language YouTube reveal. If you happen to be a Japanese-speaking Pokémon fan and want to help out - or you're anyone at all and just want to chat about the game - come and see us in the Wargamer Discord community!