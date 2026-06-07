Two shocking new ex Pikachus previewed for the Pokémon TCG's 30th Anniversary set

The Pokémon TCG's 30th Anniversary Celebration Set is on track to be the biggest event of the year for the critter catching card game. We've already seen some of the classic cards that will be reprinted for the celebration, and yesterday the Pokémon company revealed two new exs that will feature in the expansion, both of which are Pikachus.

In an Instagram post on 06/06/2026, the Pokémon Company previewed the two new Pikachu ex cards. Both of them are future rares, with similar swirling energy card background art to the Mew and Mewtwo ex cards that have already been revealed.

According to the Instagram announcement, these two rare Pokémon cards will apparently appear in "a special 30th Celebration product", and they both have some pretty powerful attacks.

Pikachu ex 107 (with the white background) can use Pika-Pika Parade to search through the deck for any number of basic Pokémon and then use them to fill up the bench. You may recognize this as the effect of the Ace Spec card Precious Trolley, except you'll be able to run more than one copy of this Pikachu.

Pikachu ex 109 (with the black background) can use Zip-Zap Frenzy to attach any number of basic energy cards from its controller's hand to their Pokémon in any manner they would like. This is an incredibly efficient form of energy acceleration.

The two also both possess an attack that deals 200 damage, at a cost of three energy, with a downside stapled to it. Pikachu ex 107 discards every energy card attached to itself, while Pikachu ex 109 takes 30 damage.

Interestingly, the serial number 108 is skipped over here. Perhaps we'll see another ex Pikachu card fill this slot, or maybe even a Raichu.

One thing's for sure, though, Pikachu hasn't been this powerful since it teamed up with Zekrom back in 2019.

Are you hoping to get your hands on these powerful Pikachus, or has another card from the 30th Anniversary Celebration caught your eye? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

You can also ring in Pokémon's 30th anniversary by going back through every prior Pokémon TCG set.