"Several pallets" of Pokemon 30th Celebration seemingly stolen in Delaware van heist

It's hard to get your hands on Pokémon 30th Celebration anywhere, but if you're a resident of Smyrna, Delaware, things are even worse. On Thursday, the local and online retailer Safari Zone shared some very bad news to its Twitter followers: a truck containing "several pallets of 30th anniversary products" has disappeared from all communications, and they fear that it's been stolen.

If you're picturing a Team Rocket style heist involving a balloon and a giant grabbing claw picking the truck up off the road, well, so are we. But the truth is, the fate of the truck, and its cargo of extremely valuable Pokémon cards, is a mystery - we only know it "has still not delivered or been located".

"On Wednesday September 16 one of our [distributors] reached out to us asking if we had received the shipment", Safari Zone writes on Twitter. When they responded that it hadn't arrived, "the distro rep went into panic mode". The rep then reportedly told them "that the shipping company they used can not locate our delivery", which was apparently outsourced to an independent contractor with a privately owned truck.

Safari Zone was closed to locals on Thursday, which the statement says was "to do some serious math, and make sure all preorders were accounted for". It adds "all preorders will be honored and shipped… we just need some time". But "there will NOT be any restocks to offer any time soon" for online customers, and for locals "there will not be very much to offer".

Safari Zone states that "some information I can not share and some questions I will not be able to answer due to the active Police investigation". That includes the identity of the distributor and the total value of the missing items. It adds "we are working closely with our distro with this issue and preparing for the worse but still hoping for the best".

If you're lucky enough to be opening your packs right now, we'd love to see your hits in the Wargamer Discord community!