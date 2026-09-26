Pikachu literally goes to space alongside a new selection of Pokémon TCG accessories

In one small step for a mon, and one giant leap for Pokémon kind, the Pokémon Company International has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA). The week of the 4th to the 10th of October is Space Week, and this year Pokémon fans will be able to celebrate this cosmic occasion with a series of events, exhibits, and new Pokémon TCG Accessories. Let's take a look at what the stars have in store for us.

On the 21st September, The Pokémon Company made an announcement on their site revealing what they and the ESA have in store for Space Week. There will be no rare Pokémon cards released as part of this crossover, so there won't be anything like the Pikachu at the Museum promo from their work with the Natural History Museum. Instead, there is a range of accessories and clothing lined up.

Two different ranges of products are being released as part of this collaboration. The Pokémon Center is releasing a set of plushies, stickers, and TCG accessories (pictured below). Meanwhile, the ESA Online Store will stock a special line of Pokémon themed apparel, including shirts, tote bags, notepads, and pins.

As part of this promotion, the French astronaut Sophie Adenot took a spacesuit clad Pikachu plushie with her into the cosmos. There will also be a series of exhibits occurring in museums and ESA facilities across Europe, including the Science Museum in London, the Euro Space Center in Belgium, and Cité de l'espace in Toulouse.

If you were travelling into space and had to take one Pokémon to accompany you, which would you choose? Personally, I'd go for an Elgyem since they float about everywhere, they could adjust easily to zero gravity, and thanks to their alien-inspired design, I'm about 85% sure that they can breath in space. Let us know who you'd travel with in the Wargamer Discord server.